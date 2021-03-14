VIDEO: ‘RHOBH’ Stars Gather For Kathy Hilton’s Birthday Party

Kathy Hilton celebrated her first birthday as a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. The wealthy socialite and entrepreneur, who will make her debut as a “friend” of the Housewives on the upcoming 11th season of the Bravo reality show, turned 62-years-old with her co-stars—and some other celebs— by her side.

Hilton’s celebration took place at the upscale Mr. Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills, according to the Daily Mail. Hilton and her guests dined al fresco at patio tables decorated with pink flower arrangements. The guests, which included the RHOBH cast as well as pals Faye Resnick, Alexa Dell, Ursula Nesbitt, and Linda Collins, were also given supersized fortune cookies as party favors.

The outlet noted that the bash was hosted by Tina Craig, Cade Hudson, and Bling Empire’s Christine Chiu.

Kathy Hilton Shared a Video As She Hammed it Up With Her ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Costars at the Party

Hilton was in full glam mode as she posed for photos with her guests and Bravo costars, including her sister Kyle Richards, 52, Lisa Rinna, 57, Dorit Kemsley, 44, Erika Jayne, 49, Sutton Stracke, 48, and newcomer Crystal Kung Minkoff, 35.

The wife of Rick Hilton also shared a video as she laughed with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. As the group posed for a video selfie, Hilton began to dance playfully. The wealthy reality star seemed to fit right in with her wild new group of friends.

“Always a fun time with these girls,” she captioned an Instagram post of the video.

“Happy birthday sweetheart!!! First of many celebrations !!!” Minkoff replied.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN!” added Rinna.

Other fans noted that Hilton is the life of the party.

Kathy’s Sister Kim Richards & Her Daughter Paris Hilton Did Not Appear in the Party Photos

Notable missing from the festivities was Hilton’s sister Kim Richards. The 56-year-old former RHOBH star shared throwback photos of her and her sister to social media and revealed she missed her big sis.

“Happy Birthday to my Beautiful, Sweet, Loving & AMAZING SISTER @kathyhilton,” Richards wrote on Instagram. “I love you soooo much Kathy. Can’t wait to see you soon… I hope this year brings you all the joy, health, and happiness that you deserve! @kathyhilton @kylerichards18. #Happy birthday #Sisters #iloveyou #missingyou.”

“I love you my angel,” Hilton replied.

In addition to Richards, Hilton’s oldest daughter, Paris, was also missing from the party. The celebrity DJ recently expressed concerns about her mom’s new role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. On an episode of her This is Paris podcast, Hilton’s daughter admitted she was worried that her mom could get involved in drama with her costars.

“I hope that my mom doesn’t get into arguments with people because I feel like those type of shows feed off of that and they want everyone to fight and they love the drama and I just don’t want my mom having to argue with people on national television,” she said. She added that she knows her mom will be “entertaining” on the Bravo reality show.

