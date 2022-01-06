Kathy Hilton Admits to Depression Struggle

Things aren’t hunky-dory all the time.

During a January 5 appearance on Andy Cohen’s radio show on SiriusXM, Radio Andy, Kathy Hilton revealed that her daughter Paris Hilton’s documentary, “This Is Paris,” sent her into a depression. Hilton’s documentary, which premiered in September 2020, explored her experience at the Provo Canyon boarding school when she was younger, where Hilton claimed she experienced abuse.

“It put me in such a depression,” Hilton told Cohen about her daughter’s documentary while on air.

Hilton explained that when the documentary came out, she didn’t want to watch it, but finally did after accompanying her daughter to Washington, D.C., in October 2021, where she spoke to congress in support of the Accountability for Congregate Care Act. According to a blog post from the Beau Biden Foundation, the act will “lay the groundwork for what Hilton refers to as a ‘bill of rights’ for young people in congregate care facilities that will ensure they are safe from institutional abuse, neglect, and coercion.”





“We held hands for an hour watching this thing, and just the energy that I was feeling from her and how relieved and happy that she was that I was watching,” Hilton said about her experience watching the documentary.

Hilton continued, “A lot of people understood that [we were] trying to help our daughter. We were trying to save Paris. I’m not that strict … we were worried. She was living in New York. She was sneaking out and sometimes didn’t come back home for three days, not going to school. So we put her in this boarding school, in this one, in this one. Gotta keep her away from the city and all these predators and people that wanted her to model.”

Hilton Was ‘Scared’ by Her Daughter’s Partying

During an October 2021 appearance on Bruce Bozzi’s radio show on SiriusXM, Lunch With Bruce, Hilton admitted that she and her husband were “worried” about her daughter’s partying habits when she was younger. Hilton attributes this as one of the reasons she ended up sending Hilton to Provo Canyon.

"I was actually worried about Paris for a good while," Hilton admitted during the radio show in October 2021. "She was sneaking out and she'd go missing and I wouldn't be able to find her. Let's put it this way — it got very out of control and I was scared for her. And my husband was very scared for her. And, you know, those nightclubs go on all night." "It was very scary. I mean, let's just put it this way — there was times I did not sleep. How about for two days not knowing where your daughter is, and once hearing blood-curdling screaming, and then the phone hangs up. I mean, there's a lot of stuff people don't know. And I did get some flack. Well, trust me. I did what I had to do."

During the next season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” viewers might get to learn more about Hilton’s struggles, as she will be returning to the franchise as a “friend of.” Hilton announced her return in an Instagram post on December 21, 2021.

“Humbled & excited to be returning as a guest on the next season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, 🎉” Hilton wrote in the caption. “Thank you to the housewives, @bravotv & @evolutionusa for having me back. 😍 #BottomsUp 😉🍸.”

