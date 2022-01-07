As Kathy Hilton once said, “Life is a poker game, and everybody has to show their cards…” including LVP.

During a January 5 appearance on Andy Cohen’s radio show on SiriusXM, Radio Andy, Hilton revealed the current status of her friendship with Lisa Vanderpump. Cohen asked Hilton if she had “maintained” her friendship with Vanderpump after her sister, Kyle Richards, famously fell out with the star during season 9 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Richards and Vandrpump used to be the best of friends, but after Richards confronted her about the “puppygate” rumors, their friendship blew up.

“Would you say you’re seeing each other less?” Cohen asked Hilton about Vanderpump during the episode. “Because you seemed like you guys were friendly for a while…”

“We really were,” Hilton said. “And even when Kyle and I were not. We met Lisa around the same time. I actually may have met her the day before Kyle did, and then we were at a birthday party together. I liked like Lisa very much, but she has not made any effort with me.”





Play



Video Video related to kathy hilton talks current friendship with lisa vanderpump 2022-01-07T13:13:09-05:00

Hilton continued about Vanderpump, “I mean, I haven’t heard from her, but I know she’s so busy and I know I’m busy and I used to bump into her lot… We used to be a lot tighter, like, say, maybe three, four years ago. But there’s no problem.”

Richards and Vanderpump Got Into Another Tiff With Each Other in May 2021

Even though it’s been nearly three years since their feud, Richards and Vanderpump had a public tiff with each other in May 2021, when they both just happened to be dining at the same restaurant in Los Angeles. At the end of her meal, Vanderpump sent her bill to Richards’ table, which Richards did not seem to find funny, because she later claimed that Vanderpump had dined and dashed, according to TMZ.

However, Vanderpump debunked the rumors about her alleged dine-and-dash incident during a May 25 appearance on E!’s Daily Pop.

“OK, so I’m in a restaurant and I see Kyle and the producer of ‘Overserved,’ he comes to me and he’s like, ‘Hi,'” Vanderpump explained. “He said, ‘I’m in here in the restaurant having dinner with Kyle.’ I said, ‘Oh, thanks a lot.’ I said, ‘Are you gonna buy me dinner?’ joking. When I left I gave the server an imprint of my credit card and I said, ‘Take my bill, I’m leaving now, to that guy over there.’ So I left and so I said, ‘If he doesn’t pay it here’s the imprint of my credit card.'”

Vanderpump Will Not Be Returning to the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Anytime Soon

Even though Vanderpump has still managed to create some drama with her former castmates since her departure from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” fans shouldn’t expect to see her on the franchise anytime soon. During a March 2021 appearance on Us Weekly’s Getting Real with the Housewives podcast, Vanderpump revealed that she left the show because she was “very unhappy.”

“I left because I was very, very, very unhappy and I didn’t appreciate being called a liar,” Vanderpump said at the time. “To accuse me of selling a story, when you never get stories come out of my restaurants, you know, so it was such an insult to me. It was about my heart, it was about the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, which was something that was born out of complete compassion and my passion project. I just thought, ‘I’m done with it.’”

Vanderpump continued, “When I said ‘I swear to you on my children’s life,’ and somebody goes, ‘I don’t believe you, in that nanosecond I knew that’s it for me. Any friend of mine, if they would say, you know, ‘I swear to you all my children’s life,’ I would not ever need to question anything again … so I walked out.”

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is currently in production.

READ NEXT: Scheana Shay Argues With Fiancé Over Money