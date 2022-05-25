Kim D Has ‘Questions’ About Dorit Kemsley Robbery

Former RHONJ pot-stirrer Kim DePaola says she has questions about RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley’s armed robbery.

DePaola, best known as “Kim D” on “Real Housewives of New Jersey” appeared on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast on May 15, 2022, and brought up the armed robbery of Kemseley that was recently featured on the season premiere of RHOBH.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kim DePaola Says She Has ‘Questions’ About Dorit Kemsley’s Robbery ‘Why Didn’t PK Come Home With Them?’

While appearing on the podcast, the topic of the robbery of the Kemsley’s home came up.

“Why didn’t PK come home with them? Why did the guys think that they were still gone? Like there are questions. I don’t think she staged it at all. But there are questions,” she said to the host David Yontef.

“Also there are people are saying online ‘where are these people? Why weren’t they found?'” Yontef said in response. “Here’s … do you want to know what I found the strangest of a whole damn thing? Honestly. Now, let’s just … this is just me. I’m just putting myself … Right, like you break into my house, you’re in, I want you out of here. So I would also say ‘let me tell you where everything is,’ Then when you’re leaving. I don’t care about anything anymore. So it is strange. I’m home and I don’t have a phone to call 911. But that is not going through my mind. I want you out with the gun. So in what world do you think to tell someone ‘please don’t take my phone’ and they leave the phone? I thought that was literally the strangest thing.”

“Very strange. So did Andy [Cohen],” DePaola said of people questioning the robbers leaving Kemsley’s phone behind. “Um, and I don’t know. I can’t believe she had the guts to say that. You know, I don’t know.”

DePaola continued, “It’s just weird. It’s just weird how [PK] let his family, the wife and his two kids, go home alone. And then she said they were very surprised to see her. The fact that they haven’t found them yet.”

David Yontef Told Kim DePaola He Thinks Dorit & PK Will Be the Next Housewives to Have Their ‘Glass House Come Crashing Down’

While talking to DePaola, Yontef made a prediction about which housewife will be faced with the next big scandal.

“Someone asked me like, who is the next after Erica [Jayne] of all the franchises, Teresa [Giudice], Jen Shaw, who is the next that you think is to have their glass house come crashing down,” he said on the podcast. “And this was before I mean maybe I would say Mary Cosby now from Salt Lake, but I said I think PK and Dorit. I don’t understand the money. It’s not really my business, but I don’t understand. Those outfits … Dorit is not getting free Balmain and Gucci and Louis.”

He went on to compare Dorit’s celbrity status to those of Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez, “she’s not Taylor Swift,” he said.

“I do not understand where their money comes from,” he said. “I don’t get it. So why do all these people live above their means and I’m like one of those it’s very much not to live above your means. I don’t understand it. I don’t, and so it just doesn’t make sense to me.”

