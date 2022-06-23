Kim Richards Defends Family Member in RHOBH Casting Tape: VIDEO

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been a family affair for the Richards sisters from Day One.

When the Bravo reality show premiered in 2010, actress siblings Kim and Kyle Richards were original stars. Kim left RHOBH as a fulltime cast member in 2015, but she has returned for multiple cameos – and even an iconic reunion appearance — over the years.

In 2021, eldest sister, Kathy Hilton, joined RHOBH in a “friend of“ role, but a decade before that she supported her younger sisters on the show. According to The Daily Mail, in 2010, Hilton and her daughters, Paris and Nicky, attended the West Hollywood premiere of RHOBH in support of Kim and Kyle.

But in the early stages of the show, it was Kim who was showing family support – via her RHOBH casting tape.

Kim Richards Defended Paris Hilton in Her RHOBH Casting Tape

On the June 15, 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen played a game of “Roll the Tapes” with guests Kyle Richards and Chloe Fineman. During the game, the Bravo host rolled a retro clip from Kim Richards’ RHOBH casting tape.

In the clip, Kim is seen recounting the story of a woman she encountered at a nail salon who badmouthed her niece, Paris Hilton. Kim revealed that she called the woman a “fat cow” and told her she doesn’t even know her famous niece.

“I go, ‘Do you know her?’ [and she said ] ‘Well, no but..’ [and I said], ‘Well let me explain something to you, fat cow,” Kim revealed in the clip from the tape, which can be viewed above.

On social media, fans reacted to Kim’s casting tape moment and recalled some of her most iconic RHOBH scenes.

“It’s Kim’s ‘let’s talk about the husband’ scene, then ‘you stole my goddamn house’, then this! I’d never realized how iconic Kim is until just now!” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Kim Richards is a hall of fame housewife and I need her back. Period. DOT,” another wrote.

“They need to bring her back asap,” another agreed.

Kim Richards Has Teased a Return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kim Richards’ casting tape clip turned up on “Watch What Happens Live” on the same day that the 250th episode of RHOBH aired on Bravo, per an Instagram post shared by Kyle Richards. The former child star hasn’t appeared on RHOBH since season 10 in 2020, but is there a chance she’ll return going forward?

In an Instagram Live in February 2022, Kim told fans that she did have “a phone call” with Cohen to discuss the possibility.

“He said, you know, a lot of people have been asking for me to come back, and he said he thought, ‘I’ll go right to the source,’ so he did,” Richards told fans. “And I do love Andy a lot, he’s great. It was time for him put the baby to bed, so we cut the phone call short, but we definitely had it. So let’s see.”

More recently, Hilton addressed fans who want to see her sister return to the show. “I think Kyle and I can make that happen,” Hilton wrote of Kim’s potential return to RHOBH. “They have already reached out to her so???”

