RHOBH Fans Beg Kim Richards Not to Return to Show

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are worried about Kim Richards, and some of them think she should stay away from the Bravo reality show for good.

Richards recently appeared on a live fan event to reveal that she has been approached by Andy Cohen to return to RHOBH which she starred in from 2010 to 2015 before exiting her full-time role to focus on her sobriety.

“I did have a phone call,” the former child star told fans during the live event in February 2022 (via a clip shared by # NoFilter With Zack Peter. “Andy Cohen called me last week, so maybe that could be one of our discussions. He said, you know, a lot people have been asking for me to come back and he said he thought ‘I’ll go right to the source.’ So he did. And I do love Andy a lot, he’s great. And it was time to put his baby to bed so we cut the phone call short. But we definitely had it.”

Fans Think Kim Richards Should Stay Far Away From ‘Toxic’ RHOBH

Last fall, Richards told Radar Online that she would “probably not” consider a return to RHOBH, which currently stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and more, as well as her own sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. But the middle celebrity sibling seems to she changed her tune since then.

In 2021, Kyle Richards told Digital Spy that fans that it’s “highly likely,” that her sister Kim would make a return to RHOBH because “the fans have really said that [they want all three sisters together] over, and over, and over.”

But there are plenty of fans who don’t want to see it, given Kim Richards’ unstable history on the Beverly Hills-based reality show.

“For her own sake, I don’t want Kim back on the show,” one fan tweeted. “Toxic situations like that aren’t good for recovering addicts. She should be nowhere near those toxic people, ESPECIALLY RINNA.”

“I just want to see Kim protect her physical and mental health,” another agreed. “I don’t see how that happens coming back to this show. I’d be interested to see if Kathy approves of her coming back. No comment on Kyle’s thoughts considering what she’s done to Kim in the past.”

Fans also reacted to Instagram, with some commenting just now on Kim Richards’ last post, which was posted in November 2021.

“Dear god I really hope you don’t get brought back,” one Instagram follower wrote, adding that Kim is a “hot mess.”

“Please don’t come back to Bravo,” another wrote, adding that Kim is sometimes “hard to follow.” “Stay home with your grand babies,” the fan added.

Kim Richards’ Daughter’s House Was Raided by the FBI, Which Adds Even More Drama to the Former RHOBH Star’s Story

The buzz about Richards’ possible RHOBH return comes just as her daughter, Brooke Wiederhorn, had her home raided by the FBI.

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, the raid at her Beverly Grove home was spawned by an investigation into her father-in-law, Fatburger and the Johnny Rockets CEO Andrew Wiederhorn’s, alleged money crimes. Federal agents confiscated cell phones, tax documents, and other records from the home Richards’ daughter shares with her husband, Thayer, as part of an investigation of alleged wire fraud, money laundering, and attempted tax evasion. Brooke Weiderhorn herself is not under investigation.

Richards’ daughter Brooke married into the Wiederhorn family in 2014. She has deleted her Instagram account in the wake of the raid, Radar Online reported.

The family’s legal drama had some fans reiterating that Richards should just stay away from reality TV for now.

“WTF is up with all this fraud BS with Bravo employees and those either on or off that show,” one commenter tweeted. “My goodness! Kim Richards’ daughter’s house was raided for an investigation of her father-in-law. Oh hell no! #RHOBH This is like nuts to me.

“Andy, put the Giudices and Richard’s families on their own shows. Then reboot real housewives,” another fan suggested.

