Kim Zolciak Slams Comments That Her Daughters Had Liposuction

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann is a mother to six children, Brielle Biermann, 24, Ariana Biermann, 20, KJ Biermann, 10, Kash Biermann, 9, Kaia Biermann, 8, and Kane Biermann, 8. On February 16, the 43-year-old took to Instagram to defend Brielle and Ariana from plastic surgery accusations after she uploaded two pictures of them taken while they were attending Super Bowl LVI. The post featured pictures of Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest daughters when they were younger. In the caption, the mother of six expressed frustration over receiving negative comments about Brielle and Ariana.

“Let’s be clear here … my daughters read your stupid a** comments and quite frankly I am appalled at the fact that some of you are flat out computer bullies that are bored to tears and have nothing better to do then to take time out of YOUR day to write something negative!” wrote Zolciak-Biermann.

The “Don’t Be Tardy” star then asserted that Brielle and Ariana “have NEVER EVER had work done other than their lips.” She then explained that her 20-year-old daughter had lost weight after focusing on fitness. She also noted that Brielle has been recovering from “major jaw surgery,” which made it difficult for her to eat solid food.

“Nobody had liposuction that’s obsurd [sic]!! I know it’s hard to believe they are that beautiful without any work done but can you believe they are even more beautiful on the inside!! TRUST THAT!” asserted the reality television personality.

A few Bravo stars commented on Zolciak-Biermann’s February 16 Instagram post.

“People are so miserable in their own lives that they have to come for those who are not. Your girls are beautiful inside & out! I love what a Mamma Bear you are 💪🏻 I am the same! Keep shining my friend ❤️,” wrote former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gretchen Rossi.

“👏👏👏👏 beautiful girls! Trolls are just people projecting their own issues. Kindness goes a long way ❤️❤️❤️,” added former “Vanderpump Rules” star Brittany Cartwright.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards also left a trail of red hearts and clapping hands emoji in the comments section.

Brielle Biermann Shared Details About Her Jaw Surgery

Brielle shared details about her jaw surgery in a September 6 Instagram post. In the caption, the 24-year-old explained that she got “double jaw surgery on august 23 to correct [her] tmj & 9 mm overjet overbite.”

“I sucked my thumb til i was 9 ishhh which made the roof of my mouth suuuuuper narrow and my excessive overbite cause my teeth to have no contact whatsoever,” shared the reality television personality.

She also revealed that if she did not get the surgery she would have ruined her “back 4 teeth,” which would have rendered her unable to eat “by the time [she] was 27.”

Ariana Biermann Shared How She Lost Weight in July 2021

Life & Style magazine reported that Ariana asserted that she does “not have an eating disorder” after losing 50 pounds in a July 2021 Instagram Story.

“I worked my a** off to get to where I am today. I am not sick. This is ridiculous and awful to say to someone. Stop commenting on people’s bodies and worry about yourself,” stated the 20-year-old.

She then shared that she lost weight by running and going “into a caloric deficit.” She also noted that she “counted [her] calories,” and refrained from eating snacks and drinking soda.

“It was not easy. But it was the best thing I ever did for myself and my body. I’m so happy with myself. I’ve never felt so beautiful,” said Ariana.

