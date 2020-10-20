How Much Does This Bravo Ex Look Like Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Husband?

Both Kroy Biermann from Don’t Be Tardy and Gage Edward from Flipping Out may both be part of the Bravo family, but did you know that they’re also each other’s doppelgängers?

On August 13, Edward posted a photo to Instagram of him and his young daughter, Monroe, hanging out in the pool. In the Instagram photo, Edward is shirtless and showed off his new buff look. However, some people who have seen the photo may have to do a double take–in the photo, Edward looks so much like Kroy Biermann!

Edwards is the ex-boyfriend of Jeff Lewis, who is the star of Flipping Out. Biermann is currently married to Kim Zolciak, who was a former member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Biermann and Zolciak currently have their own show on Bravo called Don’t Be Tardy, which follows their family’s adventures together.

However, it doesn’t seem like the two Bravolebrities know each other. They don’t follow each other on Instagram, and Biermann’s wife, Zolciak, doesn’t follow Edward either. If the two did meet each other one day, though, it might be hard to tell who’s who!

Gage Edward and Jeff Lewis Did Not Have an Amicable Breakup

Edward’s new buff look may be due to the fact that he recently broke up with Lewis. According to Bravo, Edward and Lewis split in 2019, and their breakup was far from amicable. Edward spoke out about their split on his Instagram Live in April 2020, according to People, which Lewis wasn’t too happy about.

“I’m worried about him, and I feel sorry for him,” Lewis said shortly after on his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live, according to People. Lewis continued, “I have 100 reasons to be angry with him, and I’m not. I know him very well. He seemed sad to me and he seemed lonely and he seemed lost. It affected me very deeply, actually. It affected my weekend because… I was with him for 10 years, I still care about him, even though he’s done a lot of s—ty things over the past year. I still care about him, I still want the best for him. You don’t stop caring.”

Edward and Lewis also went through a public custody battle for their three-year-old daughter, Monroe. Edward also used to work with his ex, Lewis, which was chronicled on Flipping Out.

Jeff Lewis Recently Broke Up With His New Boyfriend

After Lewis and Edward broke up, Lewis began dating a man named Scott Anderson, according to People. However, the couple recently broke up. “I was devastated, I was so upset,” Lewis said on his radio show in late September, according to People.

Lewis continued about his breakup, “Everything has been said. I feel like it’s very civil, it’s very friendly. Is it over? Don’t know. But I have to move on with my life now, and he needs space anyways. He needs to think about what he wants, and does this life work for him.”

