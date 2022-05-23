Did Kyle Richards Just Throw Major Shade at Another Housewives Star?

Kyle Richards was in attendance at the 2022 NBCU Upfronts in New York City alongside a few other Housewives from other franchises.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star socialized with the other ladies, posing for photos and hanging out behind-the-scenes with executive producer Andy Cohen. After the event, Richards took to Instagram to share some pictures with her fans.

A @bravotv moment,” she captioned one post hanging out backstage with the other ladies.

“Until next time NYC,” read another caption. Richards posed with Teresa Giudice, Garcelle Beauvais, and Kenya Moore in the first pic in the upload, and shared a second one with all of the ladies standing outside on a sidewalk. However, some fans were quick to notice that the sidewalk photo was missing one person in particular — “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Karen Huger. And it wasn’t because Huger wasn’t in the photo. Huger was actually cropped out.

So, did Richards just shade Huger by cropping her out of the group photo? She set the record straight in the comments after Huger commented herself.

Here’s what you need to know:

Huger Called Richards Out for the Cropped Photo

Shortly after Richards uploaded the Instagram post, Huger commented on it.

“WELL!! I thought I look super cute that day,” she joked, adding a kissy face emoji. Richards was quick to respond, letting Huger know that it was an honest mistake.

“I stole this photo from an IG page and then saw later there is one with you in it! that is why I posted it to my story after,” she said adding two crying with laughter emoji.

“Ok queen,” Huger responded.

“Adore you,” Richards wrote, adding a kissy face emoji of her own.

Fans Took to Reddit to Discuss Richards’ Decision to Post the Photo Without Huger

It seems as though Richards made an honest mistake by posting a photo that had Huger cropped out, but several Bravo fans still shared their opinions on the share.

“Honestly this is really rude Kyle. Respect Surey County,” one comment read.

“OMG, I’m getting awful flashbacks of Robyn Dixon cutting Karen’s photo-shoot pics from her hat line promotion. Not acceptable! So rude and SO nasty… Keep Karen In! Keep Karen In!!!!!” someone else added.

“Because I needed another reason to dislike kyle. Karen deserves better,” a third person wrote.

“Kyle doesn’t like the other top tier housewives, it’s really that simple,” a fourth Redditor said.

“Kyle ain’t ready for what the Grande Dame is gonna give her,” another person added.

Comments started racking up on Richards’ Instagram post as well.

“Nah Vyle Kyle is always petty like this. Don’t believe her Karen, she ain’t no queen,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I knew this was coming! The queen keeping them accountable. I love you Karen,” another person said.

“Y’all are so pathetic. It’s an honest mistake. She posted the other pics with Karen. My god is everything drama with bravo fans? Can no one make an honest cropping mistake,” read someone else’s take.

