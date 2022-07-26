Kyle Richards Reveals She ‘Would Give Anything’ for RHOBH Alum to Come Back

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave was a main cast member on the hit Bravo show during its eighth, ninth, and tenth seasons. The reality television personality was briefly featured in “RHOBH” season 11 and season 12.

During a July 2022 interview with Daily Mail Australia, Arroyave’s former co-star Kyle Richards shared that she would like to have the All In founder rejoin the “RHOBH” cast. As fans are aware, Richards stayed close with Arroyave after her exit from the series.

“Teddi is an incredible person and an incredible friend and I think she is actually a great Housewife. I think if she came back she’d be more comfortable just being more herself and she’d be amazing,” said Richards.

She went on to say that she does not believe that Arroyave would come back unless she is a main cast member again.

“I would give anything for that because I had so much fun with her on the show and I love being with her,” shared Richards.

The 53-year-old then shared that some “RHOBH” stars want Arroyave’s opinion on certain matters.

“It’s so funny how she can analyze every single person, she’s so great at it. And it’s just so funny how we all turn to her to give us her input,” said the “RHOBH” star.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Revealed She Does Sometimes Miss ‘RHOBH’

During a March 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Arroyave shared that she does occasionally miss filming “RHOBH.”

“The good news is the women that I’m friends with I still see and talk to all the time, so that’s not missing but it was a big part of my life for a long time,” said the mother of four.

She then asserted that she is “happier without it.”

“Of course you miss things. It’s like that boyfriend that didn’t treat you the best but you still think about him from time to time,” shared the former Bravo star.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared If She Would Like To Return to ‘RHOBH’

While recording a July 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Arroyave shared if she would be interested in returning to “RHOBH.” She noted that she did not believe Bravo would ask her back.

“The answer is not in its current state. I feel like there are other opportunities that I would rather do like I just see the brutal – like I just see the mistakes, the brutal attacks and I don’t miss that. But of course, there are parts that – there’s perks. So it is what it is,” said Arroyave.

During the podcast episode, the 41-year-old spoke about her accountability coaching business, All In. She shared that she started the company when she “was really at the lowest part of [her] life.”

“I had wanted kids so badly, I had worked so hard. I had miscarriages, I had gone through all these things and I realized that I was starting to almost sabotage my marriage and my relationships because I was so unhappy with where I was and I wasn’t taking care of myself and I was thinking about you know, what do I want to show my kids. And so I used Instagram to change my life. I said, ‘hi follow me, I’m going to change my life today,’” stated the former Bravo personality.

According to Arroyave, someone reached out to her and requested her to help them be accountable.

“For a year it was just about me changing my life, but then ultimately people were like ‘I want to be held accountable but I don’t want to do it on Instagram.’ And that’s how I got my first client. And now my first client has turned into my first 27,000th client,” said Arroyave.

