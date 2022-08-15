RHOBH Star Addresses Kyle Richards’ Future on the Show

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star opened up about the future of the show, and who she thinks will be back next season.

Veteran cast member Kyle Richards previously talked to Entertainment Tonight about her long reign on RHOBH and when she will step away. Richards is the only cast member to remain on the show since its debut in 2010.

“I think when the bad outweighs the good, I will know it’s time to give up my diamond,” Richards told ET. “I also think that when you’re not having fun anymore.”

Richards didn’t have fun filming RHOBH season 12. There have already been rumors about an explosive RHOBH cast trip to Aspen Colorado, where Richards owns a home. According to People, several of the women got into a huge fight during the trip, which was filmed in January. Richards told the outlet, “That was the not fun times for me because I live there part-time. ….So bringing all these women to my second home, which is my quiet, peaceful, happy place, all of a sudden, it wasn’t anymore.”

In a new interview, RHOBH “friend” Kathy Hilton gave an update on her sister’s status as well as her own plans for a future on the Bravo reality show.

Kathy Hilton Spoke Out About her Sister Kyle Richards’ Role on RHOBH

In recent interviews, Richards has addressed her status on RHOBH. In late 2021 she told Pedestrian, “Every year I think, ‘Oh, it’s a given.’ But you kind of wait and see how you feel, and then, you know, they start bringing it up again to see where your head’s at. I’ve been here a long time… eventually I’m gonna have to walk away.”

She told E! News earlier this year that she was sure she was done with RHOBH after all of the drama that went down while filming season 12.

“I was like, ‘There’s absolutely no way,'” she said in May 2022. “‘I’m done. I’m finished. I want to live my life in peace. I can’t take this.’ … I always say, ‘I don’t know,’ and each season I think, ‘Well maybe I can do one more.’ And sometimes I’m just like, ‘How can I keep doing this?’ especially when I get really upset. …I just take it day by day.”

But in an August 2020 interview with E!, Hilton, who has been an RHOBH “friend of” since season 11, noted that her sister “does that” when it comes to casting doubt on her future on the show.

“She works so hard, and you finally sometimes go, ‘Well, maybe this is it,’” Hilton explained. “But I think she’ll be back. I think that she is the show.”

Kathy Hilton Revealed Why She Can’t Join RHOBH Full-Time

Hilton revealed that even with her reduced role on RHOBH, it is a big commitment with doing press, attending events such as BravoCon, and filming the grueling all-day reunion. She made it clear that she does not aspire to be a full-time Housewife.

“Usually, you say, ‘I’ll never say never,’ but for sure, absolutely not,” she said. “That way, you have to involve your family, and my family would have no interest and my husband would have no interest. He’s a businessman, so it’s never gonna happen. They expect you to involve all your kids, your husband, everything.”

This isn’t the first time Hilton has shut down the idea of a full-time role on RHOBH. In June 2021, she told Entertainment Tonight that she has no interest in ever becoming a full-time cast member. “I will never hold a diamond, ever, that I can tell you,” she said. “I have a lot on my plate right now and working on some interesting, exciting things. I wouldn’t have time.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals Surprising Reality Show Bravo Refused to Reboot