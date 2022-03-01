Leah McSweeney Weighs in on Season 2 of ‘Love Is Blind’

Looks like someone has been tuning in to season 2 of “Love Is Blind” on Netflix.

On February 27, “Real Housewives of New York” star Leah McSweeney made a series of Instagram stories as she watched season 2 of “Love Is Blind,” a dating reality show on Netflix which chronicles people getting engaged before they can even see what the other looks like in person. In her stories, McSweeney spoke mostly about stars Deepti Vempati and Abhishek Chatterjee, who got engaged this season.

“So I don’t really love talking s*** about people that are on other reality shows because I know how it is, and it can be really hurtful and toxic,” McSweeney said on her Instagram story. “But, in a nice way, I’m going to say that Deeps and Shake, Shake has a dime on his hand, and I don’t think he really understands it and I hope he does right by Deeps, because she is a f****** gem, her whole family is amazing, and Shake? Just gonna leave it at that.”

Leah McSweeney IG story pic.twitter.com/3kknfhfJ4M — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) March 1, 2022

In another story, McSweeney continued, “Time for Deeps and Shake to get married, I think that Shake is just going to say ‘no’ for reasons that I can’t say because I’m trying to be a good person and not to say nasty things about people.”

As McSweeney continued watching, she posted another story about their wedding. “Girl comes and walks down the aisle in her wedding dress, you say, ‘You look hot?'” she sighed.

McSweeney has been a cast member on “The Real Housewives of New York” since season 11.

Other Celebrities Are Also Big Fans of ‘Love Is Blind’

Alright @KendallJenner and @lala got me to watch Love Is Blind and I’m obsessed!!!!!!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 5, 2020

McSweeney isn’t the only one who loves to watch “Love Is Blind” on Netflix. When the first season came out in 2020, it got praise from big stars such as Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen.

“Alright @KendallJenner and @lala got me to watch Love Is Blind and I’m obsessed!!!!!!!!” Kardashian tweeted about the reality show on March 5, 2020.

And, when Teigen watched the reality show the first time around, she noticed something that she decided to point out to her fans. “The job titles on ‘love is blind’ are so broad,” Teigen wrote on Twitter on February 22, 2020. “’General manager? Like of a baseball team or a ralph’s? Scientist? Why even tell us anything.”

One of the Stars From the First Season of ‘Love Is Blind’ Said That This Cast Had Some ‘Interesting Stuff Going On’

During an interview with People that was published on March 1, Lauren Speed-Hamilton, who starred in the first season of “Love Is Blind,” told the outlet that the cast on the second season of the hit show threw her for a loop. During her season, Speed-Hamilton married Cameron Hamilton, and the two are still happily together today.