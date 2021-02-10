Real Housewife Canceled WWHL Appearance Due to Freak Accident

A Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star recently missed an appearance with Bravo’s Andy Cohen after suffering from a medical emergency.

Lisa Barlow, 45, skipped out on the February 3 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Cohen revealed. The host told Jeff Lewis, a renowned interior designer slated to join Barlow as a guest on the show, that the RHOSLC star mistakenly used nail glue instead of eye drops.

“By the way, Jeff was originally supposed to be on with Lisa Barlow tonight, but Lisa had to cancel because she accidentally got glue in her eye,” Cohen explained. “So, Lisa, we hope you get well soon.”

After Show: Which Bravolebs are Andy Cohen's Friends? | WWHL

Barlow recently told Page Six that the mishap happened while she was talking on the phone with one of her girlfriends.

The RHOSLC Season 1 three-part-reunion airs tonight, Wednesday, February 10 at 10/9c on Bravo. The subsequent episodes will follow on February 17 and February 24, according to Bravo.

Barlow Mistook the Nail Glue for Eye Drops, She Says

The Vida Tequila founder told Page Six that the nail glue had accidentally been swapped with her eye drops during a cleaning of her house. She added that the two bottles are also similar in size.

“It was awful,” Barlow expressed to the outlet. “I was on the phone with my girlfriend and I literally went to put my eyedrops in and it was the nail glue.”

Barlo said she went to the emergency room immediately, according to Page Six. Although she suffered from a “damaged cornea,” she would not lose her sight, she continued, citing her doctor.

“I guess there are four levels of your cornea and it went into level three,” the 45-year-old said to Page Six. “It scratched up my whole eye and they had to use surgical tweezers to pull out the eyelashes on the corner.”

The doctors placed “stem cell” over her entire cornea “with a soft contact lens to do rapid healing,” she added, the publication reported.

Unfortunately, Barlow was unable to recover in time for her WWHL appearance, according to Page Six.

“It’s just an awful pain and it looked so swollen,” Barlo shared with the outlet. “It looked terrible, and I’m, like, I can’t go on Watch What Happens Live.”

The reality star is now on the mend, and said she is feeling “much better,” Page Six said. Barlow explained that she had been in contact with her co-stars Jen Shah and Meredith Marks for check-ins, the outlet reported.

RHOSLC Has Been Renewed for a Second Season

According to The Oprah Magazine, RHOSLC has been renewed for a second season. Deadline previously reported that the franchise’s premiere episode amassed 3.2 million viewers to date, making the show the biggest series launch in nearly five years.

The show’s second season was announced two days after the season 1 finale, The Oprah Magazine said.

Cohen revealed to Everything Iconic podcast Host Danny Pellegrino that the full RHOSLC cast, including, Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Marks, Whitney Rose and Shah would be returning.

The details surrounding when the second season will be filmed or released have not yet been disclosed.

