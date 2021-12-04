Fans Slam Lisa Rinna for ‘Creepy’ Video With Daughter Amelia Gray

Fans are not happy with Lisa Rinna for a sexy photoshoot she did with her 20-year-old daughter, Amelia Gray.

On November 30, 2021, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted a series of photos and videos from the photoshoot for the new lip kit, named after Amelia. But the concept of the shoot bothered some fans who took to the comments to reveal their feelings.

“Well this is weird,” someone commented on the video of Lisa and Amelia dressed in bustiers and sitting on the same motorcycle.

“Can’t your beauty just speak for itself?! Why do you have to booty bump your daughter on the back of a motorcycle?” another fan wrote. “This is creepy,” someone else wrote.

Another fan commented, “I’m trying to picture my mom and sister doing this kind of photoshoot together and I can’t.”

Another fan pointed out how the video doesn’t quite match the product they are selling.

“Hmm I would never know they are selling lip stuff! Kind of disturbing,” they wrote. “Inappropriate,” another simply said.

Many Fans Took Aim at Lisa’s Parenting Skills, Accusing Her of Teaching Her Daughters to ‘Be Sluts’

Many fans commented on the overly sexy nature of the video shoot, especially for a mother and daughter.

“Absolutely dreadful. Mutton dressed as lamb. Teach yr daughter something else!!” someone wrote.

Another fan took it to the next level saying that Lisa is “encouraging them too be sluts instead respectable ladies.”

Lisa’s other daughter, Delilah Belle was not featured in the video or photoshoot.

“Does anyone else feel that this is a really awkward sexual post between Lisa & her daughter? Creepy!” another fan wrote. “Just Awful, why would you want to look so provocative while sitting on a Motorcycle with your daughter!! Obviously it’s all about the mother!!! Cringeworthy.”

“A mother and daughter acting sexual on a motorcycle….. no thanks,” another fan wrote.

Not All Fans Hated the Shoot, Many Compared the Mother-Daughter to Another Famous Duo … Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber

Fellow housewives piped in to comment their support of the mother-daughter duo on various posts from the photoshoot.

Former RHOBH’s co-star Eileen Davidson wrote, “Gorgeous!!!!” while RHOC’s Heather Dubrow commented a series of flame emojis. RHSLC’s Lisa Barlow even wrote a mini-review of the product, “Beyond. I love your lip kits! They go on like butter and stay on!”

Many fans noticed the similarities between Lisa and her daughter and supermodel Cindy Crawford and her 20-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber.

“cindy crawford and kaia gerber are shaking,” a fan wrote. Another fan added to that sentiment and commented further saying, “some of the comments were shameless and insecure judge mental woman who should be supporting woman not treating them down. I’m 54 and my daughter is 20 and over Covid I lost 25 lbs and wore a bikini first time in years in Hawaii standing next to my daughter and was damn proud. So was my daughter. What would we do without our icons and living our best lives?!”

Cindy even commented on one of the posts with a kiss emoji, clearly showing her support for Lisa and Amelia’s efforts.

