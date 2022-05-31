Is Kelly Ripa Trying to Get Her Son to Date the Daughter of a RHOBH Star?

Could it be a match?

On May 23, 2022, Kelly Ripa shared a post of herself with her husband, Mark Conseulos, and the couple’s youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, 19, at the Gaynor Gala. The event, which raises money for the Stephen Gaynor School, took place at Chelsea Piers in New York City.

“The funds raised from Gaynor Gala 2022 will be used to support the school’s endowment, helping to provide long-term financial security and a perpetual source of revenue for Gaynor,” reads a description of the gala on the school’s website.

Ripa wore a light pink dress for the occasion and was flanked by two of the guys in her life, who were both in suits.

“I typically don’t post twice in one day, but this is a special occasion,” Ripa captioned the post. And while the comments about how great-looking the Ripa-Consuelos family looked stacked up, there was one comment in particular that seemed to get a lot of attention.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Rinna Suggested That She’d Like 1 of Her Daughters to Date Ripa’s Son

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna took to the comments section of Ripa’s post to hint that she would really love for one of her daughter’s to date a Consuelos boy.

“Post away!!!! I love the last name Consuelos remember that I love that last name!!!!” Rinna commented.

“I’m working on my end!!!!” Ripa responded. While the two women may have just been having a little fun with each other, some fans think that a Hamlin-Consuelos relationship would be great.

“I can’t even imagine how good looking those children would be,” one person commented.

“Not only good looking but the Consuelos children have been raised to show respect and kindness,” someone else wrote.

“Love that idea!! But can you all leave some good looks for the rest of us? Just spare a square?” a third Instagram user joked.

“Doesn’t Delilah Belle Consuelos sound AMAZING OR Amelia Gray Consuelos,” another comment read.

Rinna Has Also Been Hoping to Link Amelia Hamlin Up With Harry Styles

If you’re a fan of Rinna’s or you follow her on social media, you probably know that she’s a big supporter of former One Direction member Harry Styles. And while Styles is in a relationship with actress Olivia Wilde, Rinna has been very open with her desire for Styles to date one of her kids.

When her oldest daughter, Amelia Hamlin, was dating Scott Disick, Rinna asked, “Why can’t it be Harry Styles?” during an episode of RHOBH.

After Hamlin and Disick parted ways, Rinna took to her Instagram Stories to share a message to Styles. “Hi, Harry,” she captioned a video, according to Us Weekly. She has continued to try to manifest that relationship on social media, but it doesn’t seem to be working. Perhaps her hope that one of her girls dates one of Ripa’s boys will end up working out.

For now, Rinna will just have to keep on trying whenever she sees an opportunity.

