Lisa Rinna Comments on Fans Wanting to ‘Do’ Harry Hamlin

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna, 58, has been married to actor Harry Hamlin, 70, since 1997. The couple is parents to two daughters, Delilah Belle Hamlin, 23, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 20.

Lisa Rinna Discussed Her Husband on ‘The Real’

On December 6, 2021, Lisa Rinna appeared on “The Real,” hosted by her “RHOBH” co-star Garcelle Beauvais, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Adrienne Bailon. During the episode, Rinna revealed that her daughters, who are both professional models, occasionally are envious of each other’s careers. She then asserted that they are not jealous of her.

Love then asked if “they know their daddy is Harry Hamlin.”

“Because whoo, every time I see your husband I go yes ‘L.A. Law,’” said the comedian, referencing the show Hamlin starred in for five seasons.

Beauvais then chimed in that the actor was “still hot at 70.” Love agreed and announced that she would “still do him.” Beauvais reprimanded her “Real” co-host for her candid comment.

“This is one of the things you don’t say,” said the Bravo star.

Rinna assured that she had no issue with Love’s remark. She explained that she was fine with the fact that fans found her husband attractive.

“She can, she can say that. You know what, people come up to me, men, women, don’t matter, they all want to do him. They all want to do Harry Hamlin. They do, seriously,” said the 58-year-old.

Love then shared that she and her boyfriend James Welsh celebrated his birthday at the West Hollywood restaurant, Craig’s, where they saw Hamlin. She revealed that she and Welsh were excited to see the 70-year-old in person.

“See everybody wants to do Harry Hamlin!” quipped Rinna with a laugh.

Harry Hamlin Spoke About His Marriage With Lisa Rinna in November 2021

During a November 2021 interview with E! News, Harry Hamlin shared why he and Lisa Rinna are such a successful couple. The actor, who was previously married to Laura Johnson and Nicollette Sheridan, explained that he and his wife “never even thought about being competitive,” despite working in the same industry.

“We’ve done a few projects together, you know, we work, we do business together. She does Rinna Beauty, I help with that. We’re coming out with a few other things pretty soon,” said Hamlin.

The actor shared similar comments about his marriage during December 2019 on “Live With Kelly and Ryan.” He explained that their relationship thrives because they have mutual respect.

“In all seriousness we really respect each other, we listen to each other, we’re great friends, and we really like each other. Also there’s a thing called sex, it kind of plays into the whole thing. I highly recommend it for, you know, for married couples. But also we are complete opposites too, absolute 100 percent opposites,” said the 70-year-old.

However, Hamlin does not seem to enjoy one aspect of his wife. During a December 2019 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” a fan asked the actor if he “feel[s] like Lisa Rinna overshares about your relationship on the show?”

“She overshares all the time, not only on the show. She did ‘The Howard Stern Show’ one time and my friend said whatever you do, do not listen to ‘The Howard Stern Show’ … I don’t follow her, I don’t do any of that stuff because I can’t go there,” explained the father-of-three.

