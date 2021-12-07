Lisa Rinna & Garcelle Beauvais Share Major Update on Their Feud

There was no shortage of drama during the eleventh season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” For instance, Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais continually had issues with each other for several reasons. Beauvais did not appreciate how Rinna treated their former “RHOBH” co-star, Denise Richards, throughout season 10. The 55-year-old also felt that the “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” actress should have sided with her when she had a disagreement with Dorit Kemsley.

During the season 11 reunion special, Beauvais mentioned she was also unhappy with Rinna after an unnamed source reported that the 58-year-old stated the “Coming to America” actress “should have never brought race into this show.” Rinna refuted the claims and demanded an apology from her “RHOBH” co-star for making the accusation. The mother-of-two then asserted that she wanted to mend her friendship with Beauvais, who agreed to move on from their feud.

Lisa Rinna & Garcelle Beauvais Shared an Update on their Feud on ‘The Real’

On December 6, 2021, Lisa Rinna guest-hosted the daytime talk show “The Real,” which stars Garcelle Beauvais, Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon, and Jeannie Mai. During a “Girl Chat” segment, Love read a quote she found on social media, reading “the disrespect is all the closure you need,” which led to a conversation about needing closure. Beauvais asserted that she “want[s] closure.” Rinna then shared that she believes “closure is an interesting word and an interesting thing.”

“I think you have to find closure within yourself. I don’t think you can ever expect it from someone else. It’s nice if you get it but it’s got to come from you really,” explained the Bravo personality.

Love then asks Beauvais and Rinna if they have ever gotten closure during the arguments with others on “RHOBH.” Rinna stated that throughout her time on the show, “there have been times where it’s been closure.” She referenced her past feud with Dorit Kemsley and explained that after genuine conversations, they were able to make amends.

“You have to have a conversation with the person in order to move on and it has to be a joint — you both have to want to move on and it has to be organic,” stated the 58-year-old.

Beauvais then acknowledged that she and Rinna “had a tough bump in the road.” Her “RHOBH” co-star agreed with her but asserted that she “feel[s] like [they are] finally able to organically move forward.” When Love asked why the two women had issues, Beauvais responded that it was “just girl stuff.”

“I think we’re moving forward in a way that’s positive,” said the mother-of-three.

Love, however, did not appear to be convinced, stating, “well we’ll see.” Her candid response made Rinna and Beauvais laugh.

“Loni doesn’t buy it. Whatever Loni, whatever,” said Beauvais.

Harry Hamlin Discussed His Wife & Garcelle Beauvais During a November 2021 Interview

Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, shared his thoughts about his wife’s reconciliation with Garcelle Beauvais during a November 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“I’m just glad that they have reconciled, they have reconciled and I’m glad that they have and I know — look we’ve been friends for years, much longer than any of the other girls on the show, including Denise [Richards], so I’m really glad for that,” asserted Hamlin.

