Lisa Vanderpump’s Candid Response to Erika Girardi’s Divorce Scandal

During a March 23 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump commented on Erika Girardi’s impending divorce and legal troubles.

While on the episode, a fan asked Vanderpump how shocked she was to hear about Girardi’s divorce and legal issues. In response, Vanderpump shaded her former castmate, saying, “It’s been absolutely fascinating, this whole thing, the way it’s played out. I actually just feel so bad for the victims. This whole situation, as they’ve just kind of been watching this unfold.”

Vanderpump continued, “I don’t know, I don’t really understand all that $40,000 per month glam squad, and when you see these poor people, it’s very devastating.”

Vanderpump was a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during seasons one through nine.

Erika Girardi’s Husband Is Entangled in Multiple Legal Battles Right Now

Currently, Girardi’s husband, whom she recently filed for divorce from, Tom Girardi, is entangled in multiple legal battles. Girardi’s former law partner, Robert Keese, is claiming that Girardi owes him over $500,000, according to TMZ. Girardi has also been accused of embezzling money by an Illinois-based law firm, Edelson PC. Girardi allegedly embezzled money from a settlement fund for relatives of the Lion Air plane crash that happened in October 2018. His November 2020 divorce filing from Erika Jayne is also being investigated.

However, amid all of these legal problems, it was reported that Girardi has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. According to TMZ, Girardi’s doctor claimed that “dementia and late-onset Alzheimer’s is affecting Tom’s memory, concentration, recall, recognition, communication, logic and understanding.”

Other ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Have Weighed in on Erika Girardi’s Divorce

Lisa Vanderpump is not the only star to have weighed in on Girardi’s impending divorce. During a March 4 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Girardi’s costar, Garcelle Beauvais, gave her thoughts on the split. “I was blown away when I found out that they were getting a divorce,” Beauvais said.

Beauvais continued, “When I sat with her at breakfast last year, she was gushing and glowing about him so I was really surprised. You’re gonna definitely see a lot of changes this season for sure. This coming season. She was a lot more open than I thought she’d be.”

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville also weighed in during a January 2021 episode of her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered. However, she was a bit kinder than Vanderpump.

“It’s really hard to go through a divorce in the public eye. I did that once on Housewives,” Glanville revealed during the podcast episode. “I don’t think people get how hard it is to have all of your dirty laundry out there and then, she’s going to have to relive it in six months when it airs.”

Glanville also added that she had reached out to Girardi. “I sent her a direct text one night telling her this one really hot guy was getting a divorce and she should get with him, but that was it,” Glanville said. “I wanted to send her some support but I’m sure the last thing she needs is another person telling her what to do.”

