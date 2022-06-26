PHOTO: Fans Think Lisa Vanderpump’s ‘Adorable’ Grandson Looks Just Like Ken Todd

Lisa Vanderpump‘s grandson is getting boatloads of attention after his Nanny Pinky shared a new photo of him on Instagram. The 7-month-old son of Pandora Vanderpump Sabo and her husband Jason Sabo is the first grandchild for Vanderpump and Ken Todd.

“Theodore. 6lb 7oz of pure delicious joy. Your entrance into this world was the best day of our entire lives and your daddy and I are so thankful that you are here, healthy and happy. You are so loved little Teddy,” Vanderpump Sabo captioned an Instagram photo on November 13, 2021, confirming the arrival of her son.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star hasn’t shared too many photos of baby Teddy but, when she does, fans love seeing how much he has grown and changed. On Father’s Day 2022, Vanderpump shared a new pic of her grandson who was sporting a blue and white checkered romper complete with a hat and a pair of matching blue shoes.

Fans Couldn’t Believe How Much Teddy Looks Like Todd

Teddy is growing up quickly and is already able to stand up — with help, of course. The little one will be walking soon enough.

“I’m kicking butt early dancing on the table! I start as I mean to go on,” Vanderpump captioned the pic of Teddy.

As Teddy’s features continue to change, fans seem to enjoy figuring out who he resembles in his family. In the latest photo, fans thought he looked just like his granddad.

“Definitely giving off Grandpa Ken vibes with the hat!” one person wrote.

“Hi to the little Ken,” someone else said.

“Looks like Ken,” a third Instagram user added.

“Omg I see he looks like ken aww so cute,” another comment read.

“Adorable. He looks like Ken,” echoed someone else.

Fans Previously Thought Teddy Looked Like Sabo

In April 2022, Vanderpump shared a photo of Teddy as she held him while they were on a private jet. The Vanderpump family had just attended the grand opening of the newest cocktail lounge, Vanderpump Paris.

The youngster was wearing a pair of cuffed denim jeans and a gray, cable-knit, button-down sweater. He flashed the camera a big smile as someone snapped the pic. The barefoot babe stood on his Nanny Pinky’s lap.

“I Am besotted, obsessed, doting and totally in love with my teddy paws,” Vanderpump wrote in the comments section of the post.

The comments section filled up with fans totally loving on the baby and many felt that he strongly resembled his dad.

“He looks like his dad!! Adorable,” one comment read.

“PRECIOUS…looks like his DaDa,” someone else said.

“Omg he looks so much like Jason! Don’t worry Pandora that means he will look like you as he gets older! Cutie pie,” another person weighed in.

“That baby looks just like his Dad,” echoed a fourth.

There were a couple of people who picked up some grandpa Ken vibes back then, too.

“He’s a keeper for sure! Another clone of Ken,” a fifth Instagram user wrote.

