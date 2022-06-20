RHONY Star Calls Out Bethenny Frankel For Talking About the Housewives ‘All the Time’

Bethenny Frankel is no longer on “The Real Housewives of New York City,” but one of her former co-stars thinks she still talks about the show more than she should.

Frankel, who was an original RHONY cast member, left the Bravo reality show for a second time in 2019 after starring in the spinoffs “Bethenny Ever After” and “Bethenny & Fredrick,” per IMDb.

According to People, Frankel told Paris Hilton’s podcast that she left because RHONY “became not who I really was anymore.”

“I mean, how many charity events can we go to? How many friends can we not support on vacations, and how much drama do we want to avoid and then go right into the drama on the vacation?” Frankel said of the show, adding that she used her platform on the show “for everything it was worth.”

Frankel has said multiple times that she has no interest in returning to RNONY. She also refused to participate in Dave Quinn’s Bravo-endorsed “Real Housewives” book, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé.” Following the release of Dave Quinn’s tell-all about the reality TV franchise, Frankel took to Twitter to slam the book.

“I think we need more stories about women trashing women…Or….we can publish a book about it?” Frankel tweeted. “Is that a good idea?”

Luann de Lesseps Slammed Bethenny Frankel for Talking About the Real Housewives All the Time

In March 2022, Bravo host Andy Cohen dropped a RHONY reboot bombshell. In an interview with Variety, Cohen announced that after 13 seasons, the Big Apple-based franchise was set to get a total makeover with a “legacy” cast made up of original stars and a second series featuring an all-new, more diverse cast. While the legacy cast has yet to be announced, it’s highly doubtful that Frankel would ever agree to appear on the show.

On the June 20, 2022 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Frankel’s former co-star Luann de Lesseps cast doubt that she’ll ever make a return to the franchise, while also questioning why she still talks about the Housewives so much.

“I don’t think Bethenny’s coming back,” de Lesseps told Yontef. “I think she’s made that pretty clear that we can’t pay her enough, but you know, you shouldn’t forget about the hand that fed you in the first place.”

“She talks about it all the time on her podcast,” de Lesseps added of Frankel. “Apparently. I mean, I don’t listen to Bethenny’s podcast, but people have told me that she talks about the Housewives all the time. Well, if you want to distance yourself from the Housewives and not be on the Housewives, then find something else to talk about!”

De Lesseps also noted that she found it “a little strange” that Frankel recently posed with a slew of Real Housewives stars at the MTV Movie & TV Awards and posted the pics on social media.

In June 2022, Frankel told Extra she does not watch her former co-stars on “The Real Housewives of New York City” because she doesn’t have time.

“I don’t watch, but that’s just because I am so busy,” she said. “Not that I don’t wish them the best, which I do.”

As for the legacy series, Frankel hinted that some of the OG Housewives could be desperate to come back.

“Bring them all back,” Frankel said. “They can be economical about it, because anybody who’s left is dying to come back.”

Luann De Lesseps Addressed Her Status on the RHONY Reboot & a Rumored Spinoff

De Lesseps told Yontef she has yet to be confirmed for the RHONY legacy series.

“I know that they’re, casting,” she said. “I haven’t gotten a contract yet. And so we’ll see. I mean, I think we’re going to have news about that soon. … You never know with the Housewives franchise. But I know that we will have news soon. So I’m excited for the fans to finally get some news as to what’s happening with RHONY.”

The Bravo star also revealed she doesn’t know if the legacy series or the reboot will film first, but she threw out some names of past Housewives she’d like to see on the revamped show.

“You know, I think Aviva [Drescher] would be great to come back,” she said of the short-lived RHONY cast member from season 5. “You know, I think that, you know, she’s married, she has a family, she has kids. I mean, I think that would add a nice dynamic. She knows all of us …so I think it would be great to have Aviva back and you know Kristen Taekman also, who’s beautiful. And I think that that would be great. Of course, you know, Jill [Zarin], who’s an OG. Dorinda [Medley] has to come back and, and you know, maybe a little Kelly Bensimon or Tinsley Mortimer.”

When asked by Yontef how she’d feel about the return of Heather Thompson or Carole Radziwill, de Lesseps didn’t hold back. “Well, I wouldn’t be thrilled,” she said.

Countess Luann also addressed a June 6, 2022 report by Page Six that teased that she and her “Real Housewives of New York” co-star Sonja Morgan have a deal to star in a spinoff reality show that will be like “The Simple Life” series that starred Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie nearly 20 years ago.

The outlet reported that production is set to start in July and will feature the wealthy New Yorkers living in a “middle American town” and interacting with locals in a small town. Bravo has not yet confirmed the spinoff, but de Lesseps posted a teaser about the new show on her Instagram story.

“You know, I can’t really comment on that,” de Lesseps said of the show. “You know, nothing is confirmed. So I, you know, I can’t comment, but doesn’t that, wouldn’t that be great? Of course, I know ‘The Simple Life’ very well. I mean, it’s funny because I had said to Victoria, my daughter, I’d said, you know, that would be right up my alley. And so, you know, listen, I can’t confirm anything yet. I don’t know.”

“If said show should happen…I think probably [I’m] more Paris than I am Nicole,” she added. “Even though I have dark hair, I think personality-wise.”

