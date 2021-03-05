Margaret Josephs Trashes Danielle Staub

Pay attention, puh-lease! There might be another feud brewing between Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs and her former friend, Danielle Staub.

While on a recent Instagram live, Staub suggested that Josephs could have actually been the one to start the rumors about Jackie Goldschneider’s husband cheating on her. Now, Josephs is hitting back. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Josephs responded to Staub’s accusations, telling the publication, “I think it’s sad and desperate to hang on to something that was never hers.”

Josephs continued, “I mean, she’ll throw any s*** at the wall and make it stick. She’s insane. Yeah, I think my face was obvious — I was the source of the rumor? When Teresa said it, I mean, I was in shock.”

Staub was a cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey during Seasons 1 and 2, and then appeared again as a “friend of” during Seasons 8-10.

Margaret Josephs Thinks That Danielle Staub is ‘Hurting’

Although the two stars are no longer friends, Josephs did admit that she believes Staub is “hurting.” While appearing on the #NoFilter With Zack Peter podcast in December 2020, Josephs revealed more about their fallout.

“I actually used to love Danielle,” Josephs admitted while on the podcast. “We had a close relationship. I feel very sad about the way it went down. I think she’s suffering. I don’t think she’s an evil person, I think she’s hurting and damaged and I think that’s what it is. She always feels like a cat in the corner, which is not really the case. I do have a mixed feeling about her, even though she physically attacked me and all of those things.”

Josephs continued, “[Danielle] needs adoration, needs love. You cannot be honest with her. If you’re being honest with her, you’re immediately being mean to her or something like that…I was completely honest with her about certain things, and she didn’t like it, and that was it.”

Margaret Josephs Feuds With Another Cast Member This Season

Although Staub is no longer a member of the cast, it doesn’t mean that Josephs can’t feud with another star–and this time, it’s her husband. During the Season 11 trailer, Josephs is seen yelling at her husband, Joe Benigno. “You’ve started a f***ing s***storm,” Josephs is seen saying. “You f***ing dragged us into this, you f***ing idiot!” During her recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Josephs explained more about what led up to that moment.

“The men are worse than the women are as far as I’m concerned, with their gossip,” Josephs explained. “They have loose lips, they drink — and my husband is not always eloquent and says the right things when he’s drinking — and he says some things that he doesn’t mean. It doesn’t come across right, it’s misinterpreted, and I tell him all the time, do not speak out of turn when you’re drunk.”

Josephs continued, teasing, “He caused a very big problem and hurt some people along the way. I will hold anybody’s feet to the fire, even my own family members and my beloved Joe, and I held his feet to the fire and it was not pretty.”

