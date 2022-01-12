LOOK: Fans Slam Mary Cosby for Trying to Look Like Beyoncé

Fans are not happy with “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Mary Cosby for altering her photos to look like Beyoncé.

Viewers of the RHOSLC have noticed that Mary has been sharing heavily filtered photos on her Instagram which make her look unrecognizable to fans and they aren’t afraid to say it.

Here’s everything we know:

Fans Think Mary Is ‘Delusional’ to Think Fans Will Believe the ‘Facetune’ Photo Is What She Actually Looks Like

In a Reddit thread titled, I really thought she was posting pictures of Beyoncé at first, fans blasted Mary for trying to pass herself off as the pop star.

“She does realize we watch the show and know what she really looks like, right?” a fan wrote on the thread. “I kind of get the feeling that this is what she thinks she actually looks like. To be fair I think she is delusional lol,” a fan replied to the comment.

Several fans shared GIFs of fellow housewives like RHONY’s Bethenny Frankel and RHOA’s NeNe Leakes to voice their opinion about the photo Mary shared.

“The delusion lol,” someone wrote. “I don’t know who that is but it’s not Mary M Cosby…” another fan wrote.

“Has Mary Cosby discovered the Reface app?” a fan wrote. “and I was literally about to ask what filter was she using,” a fan replied to that comment.

“Delusional,” a fan wrote.

Several fans mentioned the Facetune app which has become popular among Housewives lately.

“She said FaceTune for ya lyfeeeee!!!” a fan wrote. “She re-upped her membership to Facetune,” another fan wrote.

“There’s a Beyonce filter?!” another fan joked.

“Did she photoshop her wig because Mary M. Cosby’s wigs have never looked that good,” another fan wrote.