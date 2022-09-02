RHOBH Fans React to Mauricio Umansky Joining Girls Trip

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast took a girls trip to Colorado, but there was a boy on board. When the ladies traveled to Kyle Richards’ vacation home in Aspen, her husband, Mauricio Umansky, tagged along.

Umansky was the only husband to go on the girls trip – and it’s not the first time. The Agency founder previously turned up in Turks and Caicos when his wife was filming “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” Umansky happened to be in town for business, so he stopped by the villa that his real estate firm rented for the Bravo trip, according to Entertainment Tonight.

But fans weren’t quite as entertained when Umansky joined in for yet another cast trip.

Fans Were Turned Off By Umansky’s Behavior in Aspen & Wondered Why He Was There

Once the RHOBH cast, which includes Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Richards’ sister, Kathy Hilton, arrived in Aspen, they sat down for a barbecue dinner at the Umansky house, which was documented in the RHOBH season 12 episode, “Altitude Adjustment.”

But some viewers were put off by Umansky’s demeanor as he grilled food for the crowd. At one point, Minkoff offered to help and suggested Umansky needed serving tables, and he cut her short with, “I don’t need anything, I need people to serve themselves.”

When Hilton asked, “Can we grill the corn?” the host curtly replied, “You can do whatever you want.” He also seemed annoyed when his sister-in-law asked where the butter was for her undercooked, non-grilled corn. “Where the f***’s the butter for the corn?” Umansky muttered.

On social media, fans took issue with the dinner scene. Some thought Umansky and Richards were terrible hosts and that Umansky, especially, was “condescending” to Hilton and the other guests. Others questioned why the real estate broker was even on the girls trip to begin with.

“Why is Mauricio coming on the girls trip again?” one viewer tweeted.

“I haaaaaate a girls trip with a husband! Why tf is Mauricio here?“ another asked.

“Don’t understand why he is even on this girl trip, what is his purpose being there ??!? Just seems odd!“ another wrote on Reddit.

“Why is Mauricio always in the women’s business?” another Redditor wrote. “He was the only husband to go on UGT, he’s always having some spotlight during the season.”

“Mauricio should not be on the girls trip. He’s a bit thirsty. Starting to become unlikeable,” another tweeted.

“They obviously wanted a scene of Mauricio playing the doting husband, isn’t it so nice he cooks for his wife and her friends? And instead he is so rude and grumpy and inhospitable,” another wrote.

Others wondered if Richards didn’t trust leaving her husband alone amid ongoing rumors that he was unfaithful in the past, allegations that he staunchly denied in a statement to Radar Online in 2013.

“Why does Kyle always need Mauricio around on her girls trips??? Don’t trust the hubby?” one commenter speculated.

Kyle Richards Revealed She is ‘Protective’ of Her Marriage

Richards has admitted in the past that she is very protective of her marriage. On “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” episode titled “Days of Our Wives,” the mom of four revealed that women sometimes send her husband racy photos of themselves as well as suggestive DMs.

“And it’s funny because my husband doesn’t know how to work Instagram,” Richards told co-star Cynthia Bailey. “So he didn’t even know that existed. … And meanwhile I’m getting mad at him and he doesn’t even know they’re there.”

“I get so protective because I love him so much and I never knew I could have a relationship like this,” she explained. “My parents were divorced. It’s the most important thing in the world to me.”

She added that while sometimes she wants to “strangle” her husband, their “common goal is to grow old together.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals RHOBH Star He Wants to Bring Back