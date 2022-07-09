Melissa Gorga Ripped by Fans for ‘Pathetic’ Post

Melissa Gorga showed off her bikini body in a recent Instagram photo for an advertisement but the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star was instead criticized by several fans over the ad.

The Bravo star posted a couple of photos of herself in a white bikini available at her store Envy and wrote in the caption, “Give me summer & bikinis all month long I live for it! But you can’t do summer without @bikinizone shave gel the only thing that works because it was designed specifically for the bikini area to deal with ingrown hair & irritation! It is a lifesaver! Grab yours on Amazon now!”

While many fans said Gorga was looking great in the photo, several others weren’t happy with the advertisement and said they doubted that she actually used the product. Here is the photo:

Many Fans Criticized Gorga for Posting So Many Ads While Others Doubted That She Used the Product

Amid the compliments aimed at Gorga and her bathing suit, many fans accused the RHONJ star of not actually using the product she was advertising, with one person writing, “she doesn’t use the product.” Another person said, “Waxing is better I’m sure do that your just advertising for this company.”

Someone pointed out, “She’s promoted laser hair therapy. She said she did her bikini.” Another person said, “Laser?! Eeerrr it’s 2022.” Another agreed, “There is no way this chick shaves- she 100% gets laser.” Someone commented, “I thought you had laser hair removal?” Yet another person said, “laser, sure you have yours done.”

One person suggested, “How about Brazilian waxing ? It cuts of the need to shave.” Someone said they’d actually used the product and didn’t recommend it: “I used that several years ago, and it burnt like hell,” the person wrote. “Never tried it again because I am scared, lol.”

Many people ripped Gorga for frequently posting advertisements, with one person writing, “Always pushing your stuff.” Someone else said, “Is there anything you won’t advertise?” One person wrote, “Why don’t you work for the shopping channel.” One commenter said, “You people will do.anything for money.” Someone else said, “Pathetic! Stop pushing this crap just to make a buck. You should feel shame!!” Another said, “Anything to make a buck.”

Gorga Said She Was Proud of Her Husband Joe Gorga After a Video of Him Yelling at a Tenant Started Circulating

On June 13, a video was shared by TMZ showing Joe Gorga yelling at a tenant about unpaid rent in his building. In the video, an irate Gorga accused the tenant of not paying him for a staggering four years.

After the video was shared widely online, Gorga spoke up in defense of her husband and said many people had been supporting him. In an interview with Page Six, the RHONJ star said, “The amount of calls and texts we got that were so proud of him, they were like, ‘That man should pay his rent.’”

Melissa Gorga said people showed him love and were “proud that he stood up for [himself].” The Bravolebrity accused the tenant of “stealing” packages delivered to other tenants and slammed him as “not a good guy.” She concluded, “Joe lost his s***, which is never good. But at the same time, everyone was so proud of him. He did what he did, but the guy’s a real scumbag and he deserved it. So, that’s that. Sorry not sorry.”

