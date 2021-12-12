Melissa Gorga’s Daughter Looks so Different in New Pic & Fans Can’t Get Over it

Melissa Gorga‘s daughter is all grown up! The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star took her 16-year-old daughter out for a mommy-and-me date on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Melissa and Antonia hit the big city, taking in iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden. Both dressed in Melissa’s line, Envy, the pair walked the red carpet looking more like sisters than ever before — and fans noticed.

“This is when ‘cool mom’ comes into play,” Melissa captioned an Instagram post that featured a few photos from the event. While this isn’t the first time that Melissa and her daughter attended a concert together, fans couldn’t help but comment on Melissa post, pointing out how grown up Antonia looks!

“Thank you [Z100]! I had an amazing night with my daughter,” Melissa’s caption read. The comments section of the post quickly filled up, with many fans writing just how gorgeous this mother/daughter duo is.

Antonia Is Almost as Tall as Her Mom & Has Characteristics of Both Her Parents

Dressed in coordinating outfits, both Melissa and Antonia looked similar as they posed for photos on the red carpet. While some fans think that Antonia looks like her dad, her long brown hair and her perfect smile are a near identical match of her mom’s.

And, while both women were wearing heels, it looks like Antonia will soon be taller than her mom!

“Beautiful!! Antonia looks just like her dad,” one Instagram user commented on Melissa’s post.

“Twinning. You both look beautiful,” added another.

“That’s Antonia??? Omg. I didn’t know at first glance. She’s all grown up and some beauty,” another comment read.

“Where did that little girl go? She’s gorgeous,” a fourth person wrote.

“Omg she is [beautiful] a mini you,” a fifth comment read.

Antonia Celebrated Her Sweet 16 Over the Summer

Antonia made headlines over the summer when she was feted with an extravagant Sweet 16 party. Her parents went all out for a picture-worthy soiree — and they shared several photos of the event on social media.

Antonia looked darling in a pink gown that was covered in sequins and was complete with a tasteful thigh-high slit. She danced the night away with her family and friends, and even enjoyed a candy truck, a flower wall for the best pictures, and her name in lights, which was the perfect touch.

Antonia once again twinned with her mom, as both ladies wore their long, brunette locks long, wavy, and in a center part.

“Last night was everything I could ever ask for. Thank you to everyone who made it happen. It truly was beautiful,” Antonia captioned an Instagram post the day after her party.

Antonia is the oldest of three Gorga siblings, and will be off to college before her mom and dad know it. It seems obvious that both Melissa and her husband Joe are just cherishing the moments that they get to spend with Antonia, who really is all grown up. As one Instagram fan put it, “Omg! Poor @joeygorga Antonia is gorgeous.”

