Melissa Gorga Reveals Why She Has ‘No Guilt’ About Teresa Giudice Relationship

During a recent podcast interview, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga revealed more about her current relationship with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, and why she has “no guilt” about where things stand between them now.

“I truly feel like I have hit every avenue… I have no guilt,” Gorga explained during a May 16 appearance on Betches’ Mention It All podcast. “So, finally I do feel a little free in the fact that it’s okay to say that [Teresa and I] don’t have the best relationship and I don’t feel guilty saying that, because I tried really hard and I know that I tried hard – for my in-laws and for Joe. I do it for them. They are not here anymore and now it is really for Joe… it is sad for me to see that he has no family.”

Since Gorga joined the franchise during season 3, the two haven’t exactly seen eye-to-eye, but have managed to have a cordial relationship in recent years. However, it seems like their feud was reignited during this past season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” after Giudice felt like Gorga wasn’t defending her after Margaret Josephs brought up some damaging information about her new fiancé’s past. Things also got tense after Giudice admitted during a March appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” that Gorga will not be a bridesmaid in her upcoming wedding.

In past years, filming for the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” typically takes place over the summer.

Giudice Said That She’s On Good Terms With Her Brother, Joe Gorga, Right Now

Even though things got heated between Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga, during the season 12 “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion, she told Entertainment Tonight on May 16 that she and her brother were “good.” Giudice even admitted that she apologized for calling him a “b**** boy” during the special.

“I feel like we didn’t get a lot resolved and, yeah, I didn’t mean to call my brother what I called him,” Giudice told the outlet.

Giudice continued, “I don’t even want to say it again. I love my brother and I don’t want to insult him in any way. We’re good, I apologized to him. But you know, brothers and sisters call each other names all the time, right? We haven’t done that in a while. He’s called me names in the past that, you know, I didn’t like either. But I wasn’t trying to say that, I was just trying to make a point. I wouldn’t hurt my brother.”

Gorga Admitted That She and Giudice Will Never Be ‘Besties’

While speaking with Extra TV in an interview published on May 3, Gorga admitted that she and her sister-in-law, Giudice, will never be “besties” with each other.

“I think that everyone was always rooting for us to be besties, but, and I just hate to let everyone down… but it’s just, it’s not going to happen,” Gorga explained.