‘Real Housewives’ Star Sued Over Unpaid Bills: Court Documents

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes has been sued by a Georgia photographer, court records obtained by Heavy show. The lawsuit against Leakes was filed in Gwinnett County court. Leakes has not responded to the lawsuit.

According to court documents, Photography by Ace LLC said they were hired by Leakes to take photos at The Linnethia Lounge in Duluth. The photographer says they took the photos, some of which were posted on social media, but Leakes and her business didn’t pay the bill.

Photography by Ace is owned by photographer Alison Miller, according to her website. Miller takes event photography and also shoots for real estate listings, the website states. On Facebook, Miller says, “Taking photos is just something I do. I am pretty damn good at it too!” Miller could not be reached for comment by Heavy.

The Photographer Says Leakes Owes $1,000

According to the lawsuit, Photography by Ace LLC says NeNe Leakes and the Linnethia Lounge owe $1,000. The lawsuit states, “The defendant(s) have been invoiced along with reminders sent in attempt to collect the payments. Contacted the defendant on multiple occasions via email requesting payment to be made.”

The lawsuit adds, “Defendant is refusing payment and no longer is communicating on this matter. The defendant claims I have never worked for her or her lounge and that she has never paid me in the past for my services. I have complete invoices that show otherwise.”

Photography by Ace included two invoices for separate times the photographer says they worked for Leakes. The invoice shows they charged Leakes $500 for hourly event photography and half-day photography services on October 31, 2021. The changes covered the hourly rate for photography coverage during a brunch and four hours of continuous coverage, with a minimum of 30 photos per hour, during an Atlanta Falcons Halloween party at the lounge.

Photography by Ace also invoiced Leakes for $500 for hourly photography on November 12 and November 13, 2021, according to court documents. Miller posted photos of Leakes from the lounge events on her Instagram in June, the social media page shows. She also posted a photo taken outside the lounge ahead of the Halloween party, with the caption, “Partying with with Falcons tonight.”

Leakes’ Lawsuit Against Bravo & Andy Cohen Was Dismissed by a Federal Judge at Her Attorneys’ Request in August

Leakes recently dropped her own lawsuit. The former “RHOA” star sued Bravo, NBCUniversal Andy Cohen and other executives involved in the production of the reality show accusing them of racial discrimination and retaliating against her by blacklisting her. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Georgia.

Lawyers for Bravo, Cohen and the other defendants argued she could not file the lawsuit because of her “Real Housewives” contract, which required all disputes to be handled through arbitration. Neither side commented about why the lawsuit was dropped. Leakes’ lawyers asked a federal judge to dismiss the case in August and the judge agreed to do so.

It was not clear if Leakes settled the case or if it would be handled through arbitration, meaning the proceedings would be held behind closed doors and the outcome of the dispute would not be made public. Leakes, who starred on the first seven seasons of “RHOA,” has not spoken publicly about the lawsuit in the weeks since it was dismissed.