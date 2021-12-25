PHOTOS: Lisa Rinna, Heather Dubrow & Other Real Housewives celebrate Christmas

See how the Real Housewives from your favorite cities celebrated their Christmas in a collection of social media posts.

Many housewives posed for photos in front of their Christmas trees. Check out a collection of those below.

Technically Caroline Stanbury isn’t a real housewife yet, but she’s rumored to be a part of the new Dubai franchise.

Meghan King Shared a Family Photo Minus Cuffe Just 3 Days Before News of Their Split Was Made Public

Meghan King shared a photo of her with her three children, minus her new husband Cuffe on December 21, 2021. His absence was explained when the news of their split was announced just three days later on December 24, 2021.

According to Page Six, who confirmed the news with a close friend, the pair called it quits about two months after they wed.

“She has told friends they broke up,” the source told the outlet.

There was never official confirmation for when the pair met but they became Instagram official on September 25, 2021, and then married on October 11, 2021.

Heather Dubrow Posted a Flashback Photo and a Family Snap of the Group in Matching Christmas PJ’s

RHOC’s Heather Dubrow, who was underfire recently by fans accusing her of scripting her scenes, shared two photos.

“Merry Christmas 2021, she wrote on the PJ’s photo and “Christmas Eve the year our family was complete. Wishing everyone a safe and happy holiday filled with love and laughter,” she wrote on the flashback photo.

RHOBH’s star, Teddi Mellencamp also shared a matching PJ’s photo.

“It’s all fun and games until you try to get all of us in one picture,” she wrote.

RHOA’S Kandi Burruss shared a photo of her family dresses as reindeer.

Housewives from various franchises shared family photos, holiday decorations, and their good deeds.

RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin shared a video of her holiday gifts including bags from Louis Vuitton, Ferrari, Hugo Boss, and Puma, among others.

Lisa Vanderpump & Kathy Richards Gave Fans a Glimpse Inside Their Iconic Homes to View Their Holiday Decorations

Both “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Lisa Vanderpump and Kathy Richards shared videos of their homes decorated for the holidays.

“Merry Christmas everybody!” Lisa wrote on her video of Villa Rosa.

“A little gift for the holidays!” Kathy wrote in the caption. “@archdigest paid me a visit so they could show you all of my favorite Christmas toys and trees. I am so excited for all of you to come inside and take a tour. Be sure to watch the whole video at the link in my bio!”

Real Housewives of Potomac’s Mia Thornton also shared a tour of her holiday decor.

Former RHONJ star, Kathy Wakile also gave viewers a tour of her holiday decorations.

Lisa Rinna’s Holiday Card Included a Photo of Her Mother Lois Who Died in November

Lisa Rinna’s holiday card included a family photo of her husband, daughters and mother Lois, who died on November 15, 2021, after suffering a stroke. The post also included a note that Lisa had made a “generous” donation to the American Stroke Association.

“Our Christmas card has arrived literally just in time for Christmas! Merry Christmas from our family to yours,” she wrote.

Here are a few more Holiday-related snaps from Housewives from Beverly Hills, New York, and Atlanta.

RHONY’s Aviva Drescher shared her holiday card with her followers.

