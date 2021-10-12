PHOTOS: Erika Jayne’s ‘secret’ La Quinta home sells for $1.25 million

Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne have reportedly sold their La Quinta, CA home for $1.25 million amid court a battle.

According to The Daily Mail, the proceeds from the sale of the RHOBH star’s three-bedroom home will go towards legal fees and creditors, including $548,000 to Ruigomez creditors and $335,000 to Girardi’s bankruptcy attorney, Ronald Richards.

The home was built in 2005 and is 3,708 square feet. It features a pool and is situated on an opulent golf course. The interior of the home features marble countertops, two ovens and a three-car garage. The home also includes a guest house. All furnishings are included in the purchase.

View photos of the interior and exterior of the home on NY Post.

The NY Post also reports the sale is currently pending and is the second purchase attempt after the first fell through.

Erika Jayne Says She Never Knew Visited the Now Infamous La Quinta Home

The home was a talking point of the August 11 episode of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The cast traveled to visit Kyle Richards’ home in La Quinta for the weekend, just as the court cases and divorce were starting to be revealed.

In the episode, Jayne says she and Girardi own a home in La Quinta which she has never seen and does not know the address to.

“I asked about the home or property in La Quinta, and I never got a straight answer,” Jayne said on the show. Some of the ladies thought the home had been sold but Jayne wondered how that could be done without her knowledge.

The ladies also joked about trying to find the home and even looked up her name in the resident directory but no address was listed.

Erika Jayne and Her Estranged Husband Are Accused of Embezzling $2M From Plane Crash Victims Families

Vulture.com produced a timeline of events starting with Jayne filing for divorce from Girardi in November 2020. Their 21-years of marriage ended just before news broke of the embezzlement claims.

The storyline of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” this season has been about her mental state during the allegations and the doubts that her fellow castmates have of her innocence or guilt.

Girardi’s law firm Girardi & Keese owes $101 million and allegedly embezzled $2 million in funds from a settlement meant to go to the families of the victims of the 2018 Lion Air plane crash. Jayne is also being sued for $25 million which they claim was used to pay her lavish expenses over the last 12 years, according to The Daily Mail.

Jayne denies knowing anything about the embezzlement. In 2020, Girardi claimed Jayne knew about everything and simply said, “I think she does,” when asked about her knowledge by paparazzi outside of a Los Angeles restaurant according to Page Six. Her estranged husband is now living in an assisted living facility and suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s.

“Dementia impairs his ability to understand the hearing. His emotional distress is directly related to his dementia and exacerbated by his confusion,” wrote Dr. Nathan Lavid in wrote in a sworn affidavit obtained by Page Six.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion is set for October 13 and the trailer features clips of Jayne being grilled by Andy Cohen in regards to the case.

