Real Housewives Star Recalls Their ‘Abusive Situation’ With R. Kelly

A star of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” has spoken out about her experience with a convicted sexual abuser, R. Kelly.

Porsha Williams detailed her experience with R. Kelly in a November 17, 2021, interview with People, revealing for the first time how, she too, was hurt by the singer.

Porsha says she met R. Kelly in 2007 when she was just 25. She was considering a career in music and was in Chicago to meet R. Kelly to potentially work together. When she got off the plane she says she was taken to his home, and not the recording studio as she had assumed, the outlet reports.

She says she met R. Kelly and then was taken to his bedroom, where she was left alone for hours. Eventually, he joined her and told her to take off her clothes, the outlet reported.

“I’ve already put myself in this position,” Porsha wrote in her memoir The Pursuit of Porsha, according to People. “This is what you’re supposed to do. You have to. There is no turning back.”

Porsha Says She Heard ‘a Woman Being Beaten in Another Room’ Before Ending Her Connection With R. Kelly

Porsha saw R. Kelly two more times but ended up severing the relationship when she “woke up one day and heard a woman being beaten in another room,” People reported.

She told the outlet that she kept the experience a secret for many years.

"It's not something you want to tell your mom, because my mom is a very strong woman and she did her very best in raising me," Porsha told the outlet. "And I think for any woman or man who's been in an abusive situation, you don't want to tell your parents because you don't want them to think that they had let you down in any way. I don't want her to think that she had done anything wrong. And so I took it upon myself." She decided to finally speak out about the experience to help others in similar situations. "I realized it was my opportunity to help anyone who's been hurt by him," she told the outlet. "There had been so many other instances where I had been abused by men that my mentality [at that time] was of an abused person and that it was okay for me to be treated like that." R. Kelly Was Found Guilty in 2021 of Racketeering, Sexual Exploitation of a Child, Kidnapping, Bribery, Sex Trafficking & Other Offenses View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🖤❤️R. KELLY FAN PAGE❤️🖤 (@rkelly.fan.page) R. Kelly was found guilty of all nine counts he was accused of including racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery, sex trafficking, and a violation of the Mann Act on September 27, 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet reported years of abuse saying, "For years, the public and news media seemed to be more amused than horrified by allegations of inappropriate relationships with minors, starting with Kelly's illegal marriage to the R&B phenom Aaliyah in 1994 when she was just 15." Many fans were in the dark about the numerous allegations but a 2019 documentary, Surviving R. Kelly, brought the plight of his victims onto the main stage. "To the victims in this case, your voices were heard and justice was finally served," U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn Kasulis said, according to the outlet.