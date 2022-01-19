Fans Blast Ramona Singer for Her ‘Tone Deaf’ Martin Luther King Jr. Day Post

Fans of “Real Housewives of New York” took aim at Ramona Singer for her Martin Luther King Jr. Day post.

Ramona, who has been accused of racism, shared a MLK quote to honor the Black icon on Monday, January 17, 2022, but the fans didn’t appreciate it and were keen to let her know.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Fans Slammed ‘Obvious Racist’ Ramona for Sharing the Quote as a Sign Of ‘Delusion’

Fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts about Ramona sharing a Martin Luther King Jr. quote, despite reports of her targeting a Black housewife on the last season of RHONY.

The thread was titled, “Ramona posted a MLK quote on Twitter and all I can think is: ‘Wow Ramona, wow!’ after her continued ignorance over the years for anyone who doesn’t look like her” and was riddled with fans with similar opinions.

“Yes Ramona, you were really spreading light when you said you didn’t want black people on the show at Luann’s,” a fan wrote on the thread. “She’s a racist piece of s**t always and forever. I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if Bravo advised her to post this as some horrific attempt at image rehabilitation since they’re likely not going to fire her. Epic fail!”

“Why are so many Republicans quoting MLK? It’s giving gas lighting,” another fan wrote. “i am sure ramona is well read on king and supports his anti-capitalist/anti-wealth accumulation policy call just as much as she supports his other rhetoric. maybe here she is calling for a redistribution of properties to start with her house in the hamptons…” another fan wrote.

“She wears delusion like the color blue,” another fan wrote. “Why do obvious racists post things like this? Just sit this one out guys…” another fan wrote.

Many fans commented on the tweet as well.

“Girlllll.. stop,” someone tweeted. “You should sit this one out,” another fan tweeted.

“SO INTERESTING to hear you quote MLK after last Season!” another fan tweeted. “Talk about tonedeaf,” another person wrote.

“MLk means so much to so many-please do not use his name or today as a ploy,” someone tweeted. “Obviously you didn’t think too far ahead when you tweeted this,” another person replied.

Ramona Was Accused of Racism Targeted at RHONY Co-Star Eboni K. Williams

According to Page Six, who spoke to a RHONY production member, Ramona said, “This is why we shouldn’t have black people on the show.” This was a reference to Eboni K. Williams, the first Black RHONY star, who was kicked out of Luann de Lesseps’s home in season 13.

“I never said that. It’s a terrible lie,” told the outlet on November 4, 2021. “It’s very disappointing that even after my name was cleared that people still want to slander me.”

The incident went under investigation by Bravo and the outlet reported that Ramona “had to undergo sensitivity training” but that Bravo found she had done “no wrongdoing.”

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, Eboni was not happy with the outcome of the investigation.

“Eboni was dissatisfied with the results and felt it was unfortunate, but there’s nothing she can do further,” the outlet reported. “She was, however, satisfied with the thorough investigation since she’s been placed in that position through her law work in the past and knows what goes into investigating alleged claims.”

RHONY is currently on hiatus.

READ NEXT: Fashion Icon André Leon Talley Has Died