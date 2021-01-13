REPORT: Bravo Rebooting a Real Housewives Franchise

Fans may get to see a former Real Housewives franchise reemerge. Bravo is “revisiting” the Real Housewives of Miami, and the show is in, “preliminary conversations for a potential return,” a source told Page Six.

RHOM initially ran for three seasons, and included cast members Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Cristy Rice, Ana Quincoces, and Karent Sierra. The series was on air from 2011 to 2013, but Bravo cancelled the series, becoming the second franchise to end after Real Housewives of D.C.

The RHOM reboot could feature a new star-studded cast. A source told Page Six that the franchise could include some former cast members, as well as singer Paula Rubio and Phil Collins’ ex wife Orianne Cevey. Cevey has been dealing with various legal proceedings with Colins since their divorce in 2008.

The legal battles focus on the dispute over their former multimillion-dollar Miami mansion. Collins paid Cevey $46.68 million from the divorce, making it the biggest in British history at the time, according to People. Since then, the two have stayed in headlines. Collins and Cevey share two sons together, and they got back together in 2016, and have been dating on-and-off since then, per Vanity Fair.

Andy Cohen Recently Spoke of Rebooting the Series

Andy Cohen – who has been the executive producer of all the Real Housewives franchises – explained he’d like to get RHOM back and running.

“I have really been trying to get Peacock to pick up Miami,” he said on the Everything Iconic podcast in November 2020. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this. I don’t know where we are with that. I have to say the fans of Miami are still very vocal, and so I’ve been an advocate for Peacock bringing back Miami.”

Cohen also addressed why he thought the series didn’t do as well as other Real Housewives series. Cohen suggested that cast member Elsa Patton’s health situation affected the series, and she died in May 2019.

“I think Miami as it was on Bravo really suffered from Mama Elsa not being around in season 3,” Cohen explained. “She was very sick. I think she was a more important part of that show than people realized. The problem with the third season was that the ratings were declining as it went on and they went down for the reunion, which is usually the opposite of what happens. I think that went into the decision to not pick it up.”

Former RHOM Have Discussed Why the Franchise Ended

Cohen addressed the decline of RHOM in his 2016 book, Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries.

“I knew the first question [during a Q&A in Miami] was going to be when is The Real Housewives of Miami coming back, and I said, ‘Never say never,’” he wrote at the time, per Us Weekly. “But I could see from the women’s faces that they didn’t believe me and then I kind of didn’t believe me, but I was getting nostalgic for them.”

Former cast member Lea Black disagreed with Cohen and stated that ratings were not the problem. “It wasn’t the ratings because the ratings were equal to many of the other shows on the air at the time so I don’t think it was the ratings,” she said in a YouTube video at the time, according to Us Weekly.

