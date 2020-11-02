Bravo Exec Dishes on ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is premiering on November 11, but until then, this Bravo exec is spilling all the tea about what’s to come on the series.

During a recent interview on Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast, Bravo’s Vice President of Current Production, Sheonna Mix, dished on the upcoming franchise, and what surprised her the most while filming it. “I had a very skewed vision of what Salt Lake was before we had the opportunity to tap into this world and this culture. I had been out for Sundance, so I knew Sundance was a part of Salt Lake City, but other than that, I never really thought Salt Lake City being Housewives, right?” Mix said to The Daily Dish. “You don’t think of it being like glamorous, and like over-the-top personalities.”

Mix continued, telling The Daily Dish, “We were like, ‘Oh, wow, it is a completely different world that these women have carved their own niche in, they are rocking it.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will star Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Jen Shah, and Whitney Rose.

Mix Said the Franchise is Similar to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

If you’re a fan of The Real Housewives of Orange County, then it definitely seems like you’re going to like The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Mix told The Daily Dish that the two franchises remind her of each other. “It’s not a whole lot that goes down in the OC, so they stay in each other’s business,” Mix told The Daily Dish. “I think Utah is another place, it’s small, so they stay in each other’s business, I also feel like OC, because it’s a small city, that the family drama sometimes becomes bigger. When you don’t have the distractions of a city, then it is the family that you’re rooted in. And it is a lot of family stuff that these women come [with], a lot of rooted family stuff”

However, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City also have something else in common with another popular franchise. “I say OC because it reminds me so much of it, but I say Beverly Hills because these women are fabulous. They are fabulous,” Mix told The Daily Dish. “They are fabulous and a little over the top. Like they know they’re fabulous.”

Andy Cohen Says This is the ‘Next Hot Franchise’

During a recent interview with People, Andy Cohen revealed that he thinks The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will be the next “hot” franchise. “It’s going to be the next hot franchise. I think people are going to be really surprised by a few of the women, and I just think it’s so interesting,” Cohen said during the interview, as noted by Bravo.

Cohen continued, “First of all, I love a ski community, and I’ve always been interested in the Mormon church and wanted a way in. We developed a show at Bravo years ago that was not a Housewives that was set with a lot of Mormons and wound up falling through. So I’m really glad we’ve got some active Mormons, we’ve got some lapsed Mormons, but Mormonism is a character and through line in the show.”

