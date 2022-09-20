RHOBH Cast Members Star in Movie Ad

The 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been full of drama, but a recent stunt threw some fans through a loop.

Days after a “really intense” RHOBH reunion was taped, three stars from the Bravo reality show appeared in a promotional ad, but it wasn’t for their TV show. Instead, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff played movie critics in an ad for the upcoming movie, “Don’t Worry Darling.”

The psychological thriller, which stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles and is directed by Olivia Wilde, has been the subject of controversy amid rumors of on-set feuds and Wilde’s romantic relationship with Styles, according to Time.

Now, the RHOBH stars have been inserted into the buzziest film of the year.

Here’s what you need to know:

The RHOBH Stars Critiqued the Movie ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ in a New Ad

In a new ad, Kemsley, Stracke, and Minkoff were seen in a theater watching “Don’t Worry Darling,” complete with a bucket of popcorn. As Pugh’s character said everyone thinks she’s “crazy,” the Bravo stars jumped into a review of the film.

“You guys, can we please talk about this film,” Kemsley said, to which her co-stars agreed that it’s “so good.”

“It was a rollercoaster and you never knew what was going to happen,” Minkoff said.

“You could tell that Harry Styles was fully invested in this character,” Kemsley added.

The trio then referenced Victory, the town the film is set in. “I don’t think I’d make a good housewife in Victory,” Stracke admitted. “I think we might have some competition here.”

Fans reacted to the ad, with some joking that the RHOBH stars should be Oscar nominees. But others were confused by the crossover.

“They are trying every way possible to get people to watch this movie… is it really that bad?” one commenter asked.

“Like this movie needs any more PR what?” another agreed.

Others noted that some of the other RHOBH stars who are actually actresses are probably miffed they weren’t chosen for the commercial.

“Kyle and Rinna must be seething!” one fan wrote.

“So glad Kyle wasn’t in this,” another added.

This is Not the First ‘Real Housewives’ Crossover into a Commercial

Play

Video Video related to rhobh cast members star in movie ad 2022-09-20T06:48:52-04:00

This is not the first time Housewives stars have played movie critics. According to Vox, in 2019 “Real Housewives of New York City” stars Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley critiqued the Anne Hathaway/Rebel Wilson movie “The Hustle,” but they did in a scene on their own show.

Partway through the RHONY episode “Tears of a Clown,” Morgan and Medley were seen in a movie theater with posters for the film in the background as they talked about the “amazing” movie and its stars. Fans were put off by the blatant product placement, the outlet noted.

More recently, RHOBH star Kyle Richards teamed up with fellow Housewives veterans Teresa Giudice and Kenya Moore for an ad for DirectTV.

According to Hollywood Life, the three Housewives stars donned football uniforms for a spot with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeCee Lamb that recreated Giudice’s iconic table flip from an early RHONJ season.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals Surprising Reality Show Bravo Refused to Reboot