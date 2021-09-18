‘RHOBH’ Stars Show Off Season 11 Reunion Glam: PHOTOS

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 11 reunion is weeks away, but the stars of the Bravo reality show are giving a sneak peek at their glamorous looks.

On his “Radio Andy” podcast, host Andy Cohen teased that everyone was wearing “glam” when they hit the reunion stage in Los Angeles last week, but not all fans agreed with his assessment.

Take a look at the looks below and read on for fan reaction. (Hint: It’s harsh.)

Erika Jayne Wore a Pink Satin Mini

The most controversial Housewife this season was in the hot seat amid her divorce drama, but she looked cool in a pink satin dress from Alexander Vauthier and blinged-out boots.

Garcelle Beauvais Stunned in Silver

Beauvais decided to “bring the bling” for the reunion in a glitzy silver Monique Lhuillier dress with a sheer overlay paired with Jimmy Choo shoes.

Dorit Kemsley Wore Wedding White

On the heels of her wedding dress collaboration, Dorit X Nekatraia, Kemsley wore a white gown from her collection to the reunion. She tagged her hair, makeup, and nail team and gave a shout-out to her own Beverly beach bronzer for her tan.

Sutton Stracke Wore Bright Blue

For her very first in-person reunion, sophomore Housewife Sutton Stracke went all out with a blue YSL dress and vintage jewelry from Chanel and Cartier.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Wore a Magenta Dress

Newcomer Crystal Kung Minkoff credited The Clothing Therapist for her reunion look. She wore a form-fitting Alexander Perry magenta dress, Jimmy Choos, and accessorized with jewelry from Martin Katz Jewels.

Kung Minkoff got kudos for her glamorous look from fellow franchise newcomer, “Real Housewives of New York” star Eboni K. Williams, who commented, “Splendid Crys” on Instagram.

Lisa Rinna Wore Head-to-Toe Purple

“RHOBH” veteran Lisa Rinna also wore a form-fitting dark purple ensemble from Alexander Perry. She accessorized her look with Anitako jewelry.

Kathy Hilton Was a Lady in Red

For her first “RHOBH” reunion, newcomer Kathy Hilton wore a long red Monique Lhuillier dress with a polka-dotted mesh overlay and Louboutin shoes.

Kyle Richards Was Back in Black

Kyle Richards, the only original “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, wore a sparkly black mini dress with a peek-a-boo front for her 11th reunion. She also had her hair pulled up into a messy bun.

‘RHOBH’ Fans Had a Harsh Reaction to the Looks

While some fans loved the “RHOBH” stars’ looks, others were underwhelmed. As reunion photos hit the Internet, some Bravo fans questioned the reunion’s “theme,” with colors all over the place. Some accused the cast of dressing “down.”

In a comment to photos of the fashionistas, one fan wrote, “Lisa and Dorit came to slay, it looks like everyone else came to give subpar slay.”

Another viewer wrote, “I like Garcelle, Crystal, and Kathy. Kyle looks like she got her dress at Forever 21, Erika and Sutton are going to prom, and Dorit getting married.”

“[Erika’s dress}… is giving me 80’s prom vibes,” another critic added. “Lisa looks like she’s wearing a Marvel villain costume. “

“Why is Erika wearing TK Maxx shower curtains?” another asked.

Another viewer gave a rundown of all the looks.

“Garcelle looks amazing!!” the fan wrote. “Dorit must be wearing that Pearl wedding dress. Kyle should not do that to her boobs. Rinna is dressed as a Marvel character. I don’t think Kathy understood the assignment. That shade of blue looks so good on Sutton. Crystal looks like the grandmother of the bride.”

And another commenter couldn’t even pick one.

“I hate every dress, unfortunately,” the “RHOBH” viewer chimed in.

READ NEXT: New RHONJ Cast Members