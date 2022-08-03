RHOC Alum on Erika Jayne: ‘She Shouldn’t Even Be on the Show’

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 12, Erika Jayne spoke about her hair extension line, Pretty Mess Hair. She acknowledged that her lifestyle has changed after her estranged husband, former lawyer Tom Girardi, was accused of embezzling clients’ settlement funds. The “Pretty Mess” singer shared that she intends on acquiring back her wealth with the help of Pretty Mess Hair.

“I know what it’s like to have it all. I’m going to work my a** off. I’m going to get everything back,” said Jayne.

In a July 2022 YouTube video, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Kelly Dodd and her husband Rick Leventhal shared their thoughts on Jayne’s business venture. Dodd shared that she did not believe Jayne’s hair extension line would make her wealthy.

“You’re not smart enough, you are not a lawyer, you will never, ever have the jet plane all on your own. I can tell you that right now, unless you win the lottery. Like she just doesn’t have it, she just doesn’t have it. She’s tried. Listen, she had a shoe line, she had a makeup line, now she’s launching a hair line, everyone has a hair line,” said the former Bravo star.

While filming the YouTube video, Dodd also mentioned that Jayne had a conversation with her castmate Lisa Rinna about her alcohol consumption in “RHOBH” season 12, episode 12. The singer explained why she got intoxicated at Diana Jenkins’ holiday party in the confessional interview.

“The holiday’s are hard for everybody and they were particularly hard for me this year because you have great memories of your family and the holidays in the past when things were loving and great and now things feel like its desolate. I don’t want to be in a sad depressing place, I want to have a good time,” said Jayne.

Dodd shared that she believed the “RHOBH” personality should no longer star in the Bravo series.

“Telling everyone that she’s okay, she’s not okay. She shouldn’t even be on the show. She should be checking herself in and working on herself and helping, and doing a Go Fund Me page or a charity event for the victims,” said the “RHOC” alum.

Erika Jayne Discussed Drinking While Filming ‘RHOBH’ Season 12

During a May 2022 interview with Extra TV, Jayne spoke about her decision to drink alcohol while taking antidepressants while filming the show’s twelfth season.

“I have taken my mental health very seriously because I needed to be stable in order to handle things that were coming at me and I did have a couple drinks with some anti-depressants, yeah, and it hits you really hard,” said the “RHOBH” star.

The 51-year-old also shared that she “tried to have a good time this season because this previous season was so heavy.”

“I may or may not have put my foot in my mouth a couple times but it was all in having fun,” stated the reality television personality.

Erika Jayne Discussed Her Dating Life

While speaking to ExtraTV, Jayne also shared some information about her dating life.

“What can I say, I’m single. Am I dating anyone? Am I open to having a good time? Yes. I have a lot of things to sort out but I’m always down for a good time,” said the mother of one.

She then revealed the traits she desired in a potential romantic partner.

“The first thing is intelligence. I love intelligent people and certainly intelligent men. I like anyone who is ambitious and successful in whatever it is they chose to do. They have passion for, you know, that’s what they love, someone whose fit, someone who is fun and sense of humor counts,” shared Jayne.

New episodes of “RHOBH” air Wednesdays on Bravo.

