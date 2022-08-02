RHOC Alum Says She Feels ‘Sorry’ for Sutton Stracke

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd shared her thoughts about the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast during a July 2022 YouTube video. Dodd and her husband, former Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal, discussed “RHOBH” season 12, episode 12. The “RHOC” alum shared that she enjoys Garcelle Beauvais’ presence on the show. She acknowledged that the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” actress and Sutton Stracke have questioned Erika Jayne actions. She then stated she believes Beauvais is more intelligent than Stracke.

“I think Garcelle smarter,” said Dodd.

The Bravo alum then shared that “Sutton reminds [her] of a puppy.”

“Like you feel sorry for her. I do. I feel sorry for Sutton,” stated Dodd.

The mother of one explained that she had sympathy for Stracke’s neuropathy and the fact that she was alone on Christmas after getting COVID.

Sutton Stracke Discussed Erika Jayne’s ‘Liability’ Comment

Stracke has had her fair share of issues with her castmates during “RHOBH” season 12. For instance, she has had arguments with Jayne, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Lisa Rinna, and Diana Jenkins.

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap in July 2022, Stracke noted that Jayne told Beauvais that she was “a liability” during “RHOBH” season 12, episode 12. She shared that this claim “doesn’t make sense to [her] at all.” She acknowledged that Beauvais pushed back on Jayne’s assessment.

“Garcelle doesn’t protect me. She’s not my bodyguard, which is a ridiculous thing to say. We’re friends and that’s what friends do. But Garcelle will also call me out when I do something wrong and vice versa because that’s what friends do. So you know, Garcelle saw no reason to call me that because I’m not a liability as a friend,” said Stracke.

Sutton Stracke Spoke About Her Issues with Lisa Rinna

During the Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap interview, Stracke also noted that Rinna had an adverse reaction to her as seen in the trailer for season 12, episode 13. She shared that she believed the mother of two got upset because she was grieving the death of her mother, Lois Rinna, who passed away in November 2021.

“You see me say, ‘you talk out of both sides of your mouth.’ And she didn’t like that. And I also think the Erika, Garcelle conversation kind of instigates that as well and I think that we’re in a grieving process with Lisa and so you know, this is the anger part of the grief and it comes at me,” said Stracke.

She then stated that her castmates were often at odds with her while filming “RHOBH” season 12.

“For some reason all these girls like to yell at me you know. I kind of want to bring a doll and say like yell at the doll,” stated Stracke.

The 50-year-old then shared why she believes she does not always get along with her co-stars.

“I speak my mind and I think if they don’t agree with that then they get angry with me and you know, sometimes I say things that are wrong and so we get into it which is okay,” stated the mother of three.

New episodes of “RHOBH” air Wednesdays on Bravo.

