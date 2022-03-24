Fans React to ‘Shocking’ RHONY News

Fans have varied reactions to the “Real Housewives of New York” reboot announcement.

On March 23, 2022, Andy Cohen revealed the plans to Variety to revive the franchise by creating two new shows.

According to Cohen, the reboot will come in two parts and “takes into account everything that our passionate audience has really been telling us over the last year.” The plan includes “rebooting and recasting” and then “launching a second RHONY series featuring former stars,” the outlet reported.

Fans of the RHONY franchise took to Reddit to voice their thoughts on the reboot in a “MEGA THREAD” on the site.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans on Reddit Liked the Idea of 2 Shows ‘It Really Is the Best of Both Worlds’

We really thought Bravo would cancel #RHONY but instead they gave us two RHONY shows pic.twitter.com/J6RHMccFn7 — Real Housewives Gifs (@housewifegifs) March 23, 2022

“I… kind of love it? maybe im crazy but my mind is open,” someone wrote.

“i’m not mad at this tbh. you kinda get the best of both worlds,” someone replied.

“Honestly, I kind of like this? It allows RHONY to be updated but we can still have our girls on the other show,” a fan wrote.

“I thought everyone would be peeing their pants about this. But it seems like some people don’t like it. I’m not really sure why. It really is the best of both worlds,” someone wrote.

Lots of Fans on Twitter Were Not Happy About the News & Thinks Now There Are ‘TWO Shows to Hate’

The most disgusting part about this news is the women who built this show from the ground up get shunned to a small spinoff show whereas a group of newbies get to profit off the already established brand that was created by the OG’s #RHONY — Real Housewife Polls (@polls_housewife) March 23, 2022

“Andy is so generous to give y’all TWO shows to hate!! Blessed,” a fan wrote.

“Bravo fans will find something to hate. It’s their only job,” another fan wrote.

“This is genuinely so shocking lol,” a fan commented. “Very much so. I’m still processing lol,” a fan replied.

“Still not over the #RHONY news. I really don’t know how to take it – part of me thinks ‘whoa!! Two shows?! Amazing!’ And the other half of me thinks ‘HANDS OFF MY OG’S!!” someone tweeted.

“Tbh we don’t need two #RHONY shows, we just need

@DorindaMedley,” someone tweeted. “Give us a good Ramona take-down season. I promise we’ll all watch.”

“rhony being split like this feels like the end of an era,” a fan tweeted.

“@andy please please don’t split RHONY” a fan wrote.

“Except the catch is I don’t see a lot of the big name legacy women wanting to come back to a ‘lessor’ spin-off. No way will Bethenny or Carole want to join a peacock original of washed-up ex-housewives. We’ll get Kristin Taekman & Tinsdale,” a fan pointed out.

“I don’t want two rhonys, I just want the old rhony,” a fan tweeted.

Some fans were either confused or just not sure how they felt about the two shows idea.

“I’m a little confused,” someone wrote. “So basically, the current RHONY franchise is continuing but coming back with an entirely new cast, and a spin-off is being developed with the old cast? Shouldn’t it be the other way around? lol”

“I’m just glad we all have this sub to talk about this because I too am flummoxed by this, and no one in irl would get it,” someone wrote with a Cynthia Bailey GIF.

“I guess that’s one way to make everyone happy… people who want the ‘stuffy out-of-touch white ladies’ get Ramona and people who want a more representative and socially conscious cast might get what they want too,” a fan wrote. “I’ll reserve judgement until I see what these two shows will really entail though.”

One fan had an indepth observation on the franchise. “It’s really interesting how much Bravo have been fucking with the housewives format in the last year. It’s been so uniform for so long. We’ve had reboots of dead franchises exclusively on streaming, an All Stars show that had historically been totally ruled out, and now they’re splitting a franchise in two,” they wrote. “I feel like there’s a concern that the way the series currently operates is dated, and so they’re trying to a) adapt it to more modern tastes, and b) simultaneously cater to existing fans more heavily to keep us on board. The Miami reboot was pure fanservive and so is this (not complaining!)”

Some Fans Voiced Their Choices for the Name of the New Spin-off Show ‘The Ex-Housewives of New York’

I don’t mind about #RHONY legacy. That’s just the one I’ll watch, whatever the name is. And if we get some OGs back, even better. — oceanpineapple 🍍🍍💙 (@Beth25083263) March 24, 2022

Variety reported that there’s no official name for the second RHONY yet but “Cohen said it’s being referred to internally as RHONY: Throwback or RHONY: Legacy.”

Some fans came up with other ideas.

“The Ex-Housewives of New York,” a fan suggested in the thread.

“The First Housewives Club: New York. And then it’s an opportunity to franchise it to other cities too!” another fan wrote.

“Manhattan (Grand)Moms!!!!” someone else suggested.

