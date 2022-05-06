Shannon Beador Criticized for Pictures With Former Bravo Star

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Kelly Dodd was fired from the hit series following its fifteenth season. According to Us Weekly, the 46-year-old has made controversial comments regarding race, gender identity, and the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 1, 2022, Dodd’s former “RHOC” co-star Shannon Beador shared pictures of the pair with her Instagram followers. The photos also featured Beador’s boyfriend, John Janssen, Dodd’s husband, Rick Leventhal, former Bravo personality Jeff Lewis, and comedian Amy Phillips.

“So much fun spending time with this group today! ❤️ @meetamyphillips and @chefstuartokeeffe were absolutely hilarious!!!” read the caption.

Fans Shared Their Thoughts About the Picture

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share that they were unhappy with Beador for associating with Dodd.

“Oh man! Kinda disappointed to see Kelly there. Thought you had better judgment Shannon. Sadly not a good look hanging with that,” wrote a commenter.

“Kelly’s thirsty, you can do better,” added another.

“It’s disgusting that you actually hang out with Kelly. So disappointing because she gets progressively worse and doesn’t care who she hurts,” shared a different person.

“How could you ever let Kelly back into your life again? She’s so vile,” commented a Bravo fan.

“Kelly Dodd?? Sorry, Shannon-bye. Disappointing and gross!!” chimed in a fifth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, shared that they were happy that Beador reunited with Dodd.

“Love to see you and Kelly hanging out ❤️👏,” commented a fan.

“Would love to see you and Kelly together onscreen again. ❤️,” shared another.

Jackie Goldschneider Also Faced Criticism for Spending Time With Kelly Dodd

Beador is not the only Bravo star who faced criticism for spending time with Dodd. In May 2021, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jackie Goldschneider uploaded two Instagram pictures that showed her with her husband, Evan, Dodd, and Leventhal. In the caption, she noted that they were at Westhampton Beach located in New York.

Several fans shared that they were disappointed with Goldschneider for posting the photos with Dodd.

“Wow I really liked you . But now idk this is cringy 😳 @kellyddodd is one of the most disgusting spirits walking this earth . How is not good company???🤣🤣🤣,” wrote a commenter.

“Jackie don’t associate yourself with Kelly Dodd, your already having a hard time being liked on this show and standing next to trash like her isn’t gonna help …….jus sayin!” shared a different person.

“I really liked you. But gosh, it really is sad to see you hang out with this caliber of people. 😢,” commented another.

In a February 2022 YouTube video, Dodd and her husband spoke about spending time with Evan and Jackie in Westhampton Beach. Dodd also noted that she was aware of the criticism Jackie received for uploading the pictures that featured her.

“We hung out with them at the beach. So Rick and Jackie own a house right next to each other… So we went over to her house, she had drinks, she hung out with me, she took some pictures and everybody was hating on her,” stated the Bravo personality.

She then revealed that Jackie seemed to be unphased by the criticism.

“Poor thing because you know, she’s very sensitive. She cries all the time but she wasn’t, she wasn’t crying, she was like ‘you know what? I can take it,’” said Dodd.

