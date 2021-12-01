Shannon Beador’s Ex-Husband David’s New Wife & Baby Update

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador’s divorce from her husband of 19 years, David Beador, was finalized in 2019. According to Us Weekly, in October 2021, David Beador wed his current wife Lesley Cook Beador, who already had two children before their relationship. The pair had started dating in 2017. Page Six reported that David and Lesley became parents to a daughter named Anna in February 2021.

During an October 2021 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Shannon shared how she felt about her 57-year-old ex-husband having another child.

“I’m fine with the baby. I thought it would have happened a lot earlier,” said the reality television star.

She went on to say that she and David have not been able to successfully co-parent their children Stella, Sophie, and Adeline.

“That’s been a shame for be because I’m moved on, he’s moved on, I wish him all the happiness but I want to be able to communicate it better for our kids,” asserted the reality television star.

Shannon Beador Shared She Gave David & Lesley Beador’s Baby a Gift

While speaking to Us Weekly in March 2021, Shannon Beador shared that she “sent a gift” for her ex-husband’s baby. She noted that she “sent it with [her] kids,” when they went to visit their father. During the Us Weekly interview, she also revealed that David still does not want to co-parent their three daughters.

“I’ve come to accept it. He just had a baby so I’m sure he has his hands full,” said the mother-of-three.

Shannon later spoke about the gift for Anna during a March 2021 appearance on “Jeff Lewis Live,” hosted by former Bravo personality Jeff Lewis.

“I didn’t want to go over the top, I wanted to be thoughtful, so I bought a Madeline doll and three of the hardback books and I said congratulations on the birth of your child. This was the girl’s favorite,” explained the “RHOC.”

She shared that she “sent it with the girls to bring to the house.” The Bravo star claimed that Lesley was not receptive to the present.

“The girls said, ‘Mom got you a gift.’ And she said, ‘I don’t want it,’” shared Shannon.

The 57-year-old then suggested that Lesley is not interested in establishing a relationship with her.

“I’ve never met her. So that’s another thing. Two and a half years spending half time with my children — why haven’t we met?” said Shannon.

Lesley Beador Shares Photos of Her 7-Month-old Daughter on Instagram

Lesley often shares pictures of her husband and Anna on Instagram. For instance, on June 19, 2021, she celebrated Father’s Day by sharing a picture of David and Anna with her followers. The picture showed the 57-year-old holding his youngest child while standing in front of large silver balloons, which read “Dada.”

“Grateful [white heart emoji],” read the caption of the post.

In October 2021, Lesley revealed on Instagram that she and David had brought their 7-month-old daughter to watch a USC game. The photo showed Anna dressed as a college cheerleader.

‘We took Anna to her first USC game. David earned his Master’s degree at USC. These games are non-negotiable [crying laughing emoji] [red heart emoji] [yellow heart emoji],” shared Lesley in the caption.

On November 30, 2021, Lesley uploaded a brief video of her daughter wearing a gingerbread man costume. The clip was paired with the song “It’s the most Wonderful Time of The Year.”

