Shannon Beador’s ‘Horrific’ Dress Delayed RHOC Reunion Taping

Shannon Beador’s dress mishap delayed the “Real Housewives of Orange County” reunion.

According to a report from Page Six, who spoke with an unnamed insider, the season 16 “Real Housewives of Orange County” reunion taping was delayed when the dress Shannon Beador had commissioned was unacceptable for filming.

According to the Source, the Dress Was ‘Horrific’ & Shannon Beador Looked Like ‘an Avocado Bag’

The dress, designed by Project Runway star, Bones Jones, was deemed unfit for the reunion according to the source who spoke to the outlet.

“Shannon really clicked with Bones while they were filming and wanted to support him by wearing a custom dress by him to the reunion,” the outlet reported. “She flew him out to California on her dime, put him up in a nice hotel and took him to dinner. When it came time for him to show her the gown, it was a complete mess.”

According to the outlet, the dress was “a horrific yellow that didn’t stretch like she wanted and revealed every wrinkle. It also draped across the bodice and gathered at the side, which would have only accented Beador’s midsection” and Beador looks as though she had “been caught in an avocado bag.”

The insider went on to tell PageSix that the dress “was one of the ugliest reunion dresses” and “nothing was finished, the hem was fraying everywhere.”

The dress ended up not being used and instead, a “PA went to a local store to buy a dress, which is what she ended up wearing.”

The outlet reported the filming was delayed two hours due to the mishap and Bones “put on one of Beador’s gowns from her personal collection and modeled it like he was on the runway and was snapping selfies.”

“She was so distraught and felt so bad. It was all on Bones. He dropped the ball,” the outlet’s source said.

Jones was credited as Beador’s stylist, not designer, for the episode, according to the outlet.

Heavy reached out to Jones and Beador for comment.

Shannon Beador Appeared as a Model for Bones Jones on ‘Project Runway’ and Praised Him as ‘an Amazing Talent’

This is a far cry from Beador’s reaction to the dress Jones designed for Beador while she served as a model for him on “Project Runway.”

“So honored to work with [Bones] on [Project Runway]! An amazing talent and an incredibly kind heart!” Shannon said in an Instagram post on January 6. “Cannot wait to see him in NYC soon and work together again! #hegotme #perfectly.”

Beador and Jones even appeared on an episode of “What What Happens Live” together shortly after the episode aired.

The January 6 episode from “Project Runway” Season 19, included models from various housewives franchises including “Real Housewives of New York City” stars Luann de Lesseps and Leah McSweeney, as well as “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, and Dr. Wendy Osefo. Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter represented RHOC.

The winner of that week’s challenge was Shantall Lacayo who designed for Luann De Lesseps.

