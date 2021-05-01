Sonja Morgan Calls “BS” on RHONY Co-Star

Sonja Morgan is the straw that stirs the drink, and now she’s stirring up some drama with her co-star and friend, Luann de Lesseps.

During a trailer for the upcoming season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New York,” Lesseps reveals that she can see her ex-husband, Tom D’Agostino’s apartment, from her new place on the Upper East Side. The “Real Housewives of New York” star said that she was “shocked” when she found out how close he was, but Morgan isn’t buying it.

“I’m going to call BS on that one,” Morgan said while appearing on a panel for the Paley Center for Media in association with the New York Post, according to Page Six. “Because I live two blocks from Tom and I knew very well when we were friends and when she looked at an apartment a block from my place, she knew where Tom lived.”

Lesseps was married to D’Agostino in 2017 but filed for divorce after seven short months of being together. “I think he really loved me, he still loves me,” Lesseps said about the split during a special on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2017. “He was not going to change his lifestyle, it was a problem for me. He’s a flirty guy, he’s a social guy. People take it the wrong way sometimes, it’s not a good look.”

Morgan Revealed More About Lesseps’ New Apartment

During the panel, Morgan was also joined by her co-star, Leah McSweeney, and the two of them revealed more about Lesseps’ new digs, according to Page Six. McSweeney pointed out that Lesseps place was “pretty normal,” even though Lesseps snarked on her last season for having a similarly sized apartment.

Morgan agreed, explaining, “When I saw [de Lesseps’ new] apartment, I thought the same thing — why is she digging at you about the way you’re living, when she basically has the same layout and the same furniture?”

More about Lesseps’ new apartment will be featured during this upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of New York.”

Some ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Stars Are at Odds With Morgan This Season

During this upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of New York,” it seems like Morgan will be stirring up some drama with the other ladies. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ramona Singer explained that she and Morgan butted heads quite a bit while filming for season 13.

“I love and adore Sonja, but I just feel at times she’s not being the best person she can be, and it’s very upsetting as a friend to see someone kind of going down the wrong road, shall we say,” Singer told Entertainment Tonight. “Moving back into [her] townhouse, thinking she had it sold when it wasn’t sold, yeah, I think that has a lot to do with it. Plus other things, which you’ll see when you watch this season.”

“The Real Housewives of New York” is set to return on Tuesday, May 4 at 9/8c on Bravo. The cast will feature Morgan, Lesseps, Singer, McSweeney, as well as newbie Eboni K. Williams. Bershawn Shaw will also be featured as a “friend of.”

