Sutton Stracke & Meredith Marks Post New Instagram Together: ‘Power Duo’

It’s the duo Bravo fans never knew they needed!

In a new Nov. 20 Instagram post, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke teamed up with “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Meredith Marks in an epic photo. The two posed together in the Gucci store, and both matched each other wearing giant pairs of sunglasses.

“Work hard play hard,” Stracke wrote in the caption of the photo. “A little #shopping @gucci with @meredithmarks after a work lunch. More to come from this power duo!!”

In the photo’s comments section, a few of their fellow Bravolebrities sent their love to the two friends.

“Obsessed with the two of you,” wrote “ Southern Charm ” star Venita Aspen. Marks’ son, Brooks Marks, also commented, writing “Queens.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Meredith Marks Is Not Sutton Stracke’s Only Friend From a Different ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise

Marks is not the only other “Real Housewives” star from a different franchise that Stracke is friends with. During an Oct. 21 episode of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” After Show, the star revealed that she is quite close friends with Dorinda Medley, who starred in “The Real Housewives of New York” for many years, and season two of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” on Peacock.

“Dorinda and I, we do text back and forth and we have had dinner, and she’s hilarious,” Stracke said during the aftershow.

Stracke has also been pictured with other “Real Housewives” stars, like former RHOBH star Denise Richards. Stracke posted a photo to her Instagram page alongside Richards in October 2022, revealing that they had lunch together.

“Love a good catch up!” Stracke wrote in the caption. “#housewives will be housewives Thanks for lunch in Malibu😽.”

Sutton Stracke Still Has Some ‘Work to Do’ When It Comes to the Friendships on Her Own Cast

Even though Stracke is close with some “Real Housewives” stars outside her franchise, when it comes to the ladies on her own RHOBH cast, she still has a ways to go. While speaking with People in May 2022, Stracke admitted that she still has some “work to do” when it comes to her friendship with costar Erika Girardi.

“I think that Erika and I still have a lot of work to do,” Stracke told the outlet at the time. “I think it was, yet again, a very tumultuous ride.”

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star continued, “I said this last time: we go hot and cold in our trips, because we go from Mexico to Aspen, and I think all of us go hot and cold [too]. We make friends, we don’t make friends. It’s just your normal housewife day.”

However, Stracke also called this past season of RHOBH the “season of forgiveness.”