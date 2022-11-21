Sutton Stracke & Meredith Marks Post New Instagram Together: ‘Power Duo’

It’s the duo Bravo fans never knew they needed!
In a new Nov. 20 Instagram post, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke teamed up with “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Meredith Marks in an epic photo. The two posed together in the Gucci store, and both matched each other wearing giant pairs of sunglasses.
Meredith Marks Is Not Sutton Stracke’s Only Friend From a Different ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise
Marks is not the only other “Real Housewives” star from a different franchise that Stracke is friends with. During an Oct. 21 episode of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” After Show, the star revealed that she is quite close friends with Dorinda Medley, who starred in “The Real Housewives of New York” for many years, and season two of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” on Peacock.
“Dorinda and I, we do text back and forth and we have had dinner, and she’s hilarious,” Stracke said during the aftershow.
Stracke has also been pictured with other “Real Housewives” stars, like former RHOBH star Denise Richards. Stracke posted a photo to her Instagram page alongside Richards in October 2022, revealing that they had lunch together.
“Love a good catch up!” Stracke wrote in the caption. “#housewives will be housewives Thanks for lunch in Malibu😽.”
Sutton Stracke Still Has Some ‘Work to Do’ When It Comes to the Friendships on Her Own Cast
Even though Stracke is close with some “Real Housewives” stars outside her franchise, when it comes to the ladies on her own RHOBH cast, she still has a ways to go. While speaking with People in May 2022, Stracke admitted that she still has some “work to do” when it comes to her friendship with costar Erika Girardi.
“I think that Erika and I still have a lot of work to do,” Stracke told the outlet at the time. “I think it was, yet again, a very tumultuous ride.”
“I enjoyed moments with Erika,” Stracke said. “It was my hardest season and also probably my best learning curve season, but it’s so explosive. We had so much fun and then so many fights and then so much fun and then fights. I call it the season of forgiveness.”
