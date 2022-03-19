Why Tamra Judge Thinks RHOC Star ‘Is Going To Be Fired’

The sixteenth season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” premiered in December 2021. On a March 2022 episode of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” the former Bravo stars shared they were sent a photo from the set of the “RHOC” season 16 reunion, which was recently filmed.

Judge and Arroyave were quick to share their opinions on how the “RHOC” cast looked while filming the reunion special. Judge stated that her former co-star and friend, Shannon Beador, “looks like she’s lost weight” and “looks really good.” She and Arroyave also agreed that they liked Emily Simpson’s teal gown.

Judge then commented on where each “RHOC” cast member was sitting during the season 16 reunion. She noted that Beador and Heather Dubrow were positioned closest to the reunion moderator Andy Cohen.

“Shannon has done nothing all season long so I’m totally shocked she’s next to Andy,” stated Judge.

The 54-year-old also referenced that the show’s new cast members, Noella Bergener and Dr. Jen Armstrong, were furthest from Cohen. Judge asserted that this placement indicated that Bergener would not be asked to return for future seasons of the show.

“I’m still obsessed with this seating chart. Noella I felt like brought more than most of the girls here and she’s on the end, which only leads me to believe that she is going to be fired,” stated the former “RHOC” star.

Arroyave seemed to agree with her podcast co-host and shared that she “was never on the end” of the couch during “RHOBH” reunions.

“[Bergener is] done. They’re done with her. She’s fired,” asserted Judge.

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinions on the ‘RHOC’ Reunion Seating

On March 11, 2022, a Reddit user posted an image from the “RHOC” season 16 reunion with the caption, “RHOC Season 16 Reunion looks and seating leaked! 🍊” on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. The photo has since been deleted.

Several Reddit users shared their opinions on the seating situation.

“I mean is this really a surprise. The two OG in the first seat, 2nd tier HW middle and newbies at the end. We didn’t need it leaked to know but glad to know there are boots on the ground doing gods work,” wrote one commenter.

“Surprised they put Noella at the end. Yes she’s a newbie but she’s provided a lot more drama than Emily and even Shannon,” added another.

“Why are the reunion seats so weird lately, Noella should not be on the end. She brought more than Emily, same goes for Meredith on Salt Lake City and then Kyle got first seat on Beverly Hills despite not bringing much to the show. Like give the ones who entertain us better seats rather than superiority to show veterans, it’s weird,” chimed in a third Bravo fan.

A Bravo Producer Discussed the ‘Housewives’ Reunion Seating

BravoTV.com reported that Bravo executive producer Lisa Shannon shared information about the seating at “Real Housewives” reunion specials while speaking on the Tribeca Talks: Ten Years with The Real Housewives of New York City panel in 2018.

“It’s usually whomever has the bigger story that season is gonna be the one that sits next to Andy. And we take into consideration, obviously, who’s not friendly at that moment. So that’s how the couches get divided. And then we also take into account who will be fighting or conversing with one another across the couches,” stated the producer.

