Fans React to Photo of Pregnant Teresa Giudice at Joe & Melissa Gorga’s Wedding

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice plans on marrying her fiance Luis “Louie” Ruelas during the summer of 2022. In a March 2022 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Giudice revealed her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, will not be in her bridal party.

While filming the “RHONJ” season 12 reunion special, Melissa shared that she was not initially bothered when she found out she would not be Teresa’s bridesmaid. However, she became upset after discovering Ruelas’ sisters will be in the wedding party. Teresa then asserted that Melissa would not invite her to be a bridesmaid “if [she] was getting married right now.” The 43-year-old claimed that would not be the case and reminded her sister-in-law that she was a bridesmaid when she got married to Joe Gorga in 2004.

Teresa then suggested she was unhappy that she was in Melissa’s bridal party as she was pregnant with her daughter, Gabriella Giudice.

“I’m just saying if you were a cool sister in law, she would have been like ‘let me wait until you have the baby,’” stated the 49-year-old.

Teresa Giudice Was Photographed At Her Brother’s Wedding

On May 4, a Reddit user shared a picture taken at Melissa and Joe’s wedding on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. The photo showed Teresa’s late parents, Giacinto Gorga and Antonia Gorga, posing with the bride and groom. Teresa, her husband, Joe Giudice, and their eldest daughter, Gia, were also featured in the snap. The mother of four sat in a chair and held a bouquet in front of her stomach.

Several Bravo fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share their opinions on the photo. A few fans commented on the appearances of Teresa, her brother, and Melissa.

“Melissa is a completely different person face-wise lol and look at little bebé Gia!!” wrote a commenter.

“Off topic but Joe Gorga was fine as h*** at that wedding,” added another.

“ugh they both look so beautiful pre surgery,” chimed in a third Reddit user.

Many commenters also revealed that they disagreed with Teresa’s belief that Melissa should have changed her wedding date.

“So I’m pretty sure that people start planning their wedding at least a year in advance. Teresa thinks that Melissa should move her date 😆how would that work? Trying to change the date for the venue, photographer, dj. How about waiting to get pregnant until after your brothers [sic] wedding. Teresa never really bothered me that much until this season. I can’t get over how stupid and narcissistic she’s been,” commented a Bravo fan.

“This was was [sic] one of the most ludicrous things Teresa has said and just shows how much fame has gotten to her head,” shared a different person.

“Her complaint is so stupid, Theresa is the most self involved person on TV. Dumba**,” wrote a “RHONJ” viewer.

Melissa Gorga Gave An Update on Her Relationship With Her Sister-In-Law

During a May 2022 interview with Extra TV, Melissa shared where she currently stands with Teresa. She explained that she and her sister-in-law intend to have a respectful relationship. She clarified, however, that they will never “be besties.”

“I tried for many years. I’m sure that she would say that she did too. It just – I can’t figure it out, I mean we respect each other as aunts for our children and family but at the end of the day, I just feel like I tried for so many years and at some point you have to throw in the towel. At some point you have to say okay, we’re not going to be this, we’re family, we’re gonna respect each other and that’s it,” said the mother of three.

