PHOTO: Teresa Giudice’s Hair Stylist Speaks Out as Marge Simpson Meme Surfaces

Teresa Giudice married Luis Ruelas on August 6, 2022, and people are still talking about her hair.

Shortly after the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star walked down the aisle and exchanged vows with her now-husband, photos began surfacing on social media. One thing that fans noticed was Giudice’s hairstyle, which included a tiara and tons of big curls sitting high atop the reality star’s head.

Given all of the internet chatter, it makes sense that Andy Cohen would have Giudice’s wedding hair stylist on his radio show on SiriusXM to talk about the look — which plenty of people are still poking fun at online.

Here’s what you need to know:

Giudice Wanted Her Hair to Be ‘Over the Top’

Andy Cohen Gets the Scoop on Teresa Giudice's Jersey-Style Wedding Hair On his SiriusXM radio show, "Andy Cohen Live," Andy Cohen goes directly to the source speaking with Teresa Giudice's long-time hairstylist, Lucia Casazza about creating the Jersey wedding hair that took the internet by storm. 2022-08-08T16:14:25Z

Stylist Lucia Casazza was on-hand to give Cohen the scoop on Giudice’s wedding day hair.

“Well, a we know, my girl Teresa is the queen of Jersey, so we needed hair that was fit for a queen. I mean, you know what we stand for in Jersey. You go big or you go home… Teresa said, ‘My hair has to be over the top,'” Casazza, who has been doing Giudice’s hair since 2011, explained. “She always is about the hair,” Casazza said.

She said that Giudice’s wedding look was inspired by “Italian” and “Mediterranean” brides. To keep everything in place, Casazza used more than 1,500 bobby pins.

When it comes to price, it wasn’t cheap. Casazza said that she included $7,000 worth of custom human hair extensions. And then there was an additional $2,500 for the styling. That means that Giudice’s wedding day hair cost nearly $10,000.

The result? Big hair — and a sore neck. Casazza custom made the hair piece that went into the crown and it was pretty heavy. At the end of the night, it took two hours to take it all down.

Casazza Responded to People Saying That Giudice Was Channeling ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’

The memes and jokes about Giudice’s hair don’t seem to be slowing down any. Aside from her getting a comparison to Marge Simpson, others have said that Giudice’s look was a little “Toddlers & Tiaras.”

Cohen brought that up during his morning chat with Casazza and asked her opinion on that take.

“I mean, I didn’t… Listen. I love ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ — that show gave me life. I loved it. Those kids were adorable. And who doesn’t love a good Honey Boo Boo moment? But, no, that wasn’t my inspo. I wanted her to look like a queen,” Casazza told Cohen, adding, “and I wanted her to serve like Italian girl Jersey hair that was appropriate for that gown.”

The Reddit threads have been alive with chatter about Giudice’s hair, which certainly made a statement. Several people used the word “ridiculous” to describe the hairdo.

“WHY IS SHE WEARING A HAIRPIECE FROM CLAIRES THOUGH,” one Redditor asked.

“I’m sorry, but she looks AWFUL. That dress does nothing for her and is super unflattering, she way overdid it on the tanning, and that hair and headpiece… are cartoonish, to say the least,” someone else added.

