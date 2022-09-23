RHONJ Alum Talks Teresa Giudice: ‘She is Not That Bright’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice is a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars” season 31. In the premiere episode, she danced the tango with her partner, Pasha Pashkov to the song, “We Found Love” by Rihanna. During the performance, the Bravo personality paid homage to a scene in the RHONJ season 1 finale, where she flipped a table.

RHONJ alum Kim DePaola shared her thoughts about Giudice appearing on “Dancing with the Stars” during a September 2022 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast. She shared that she will tune in to watch her former castmate perform.

“I’m going to watch it, I will not vote for her, but I’m going to watch her. And I hope she goes a long way because I think she’s going to do well,” stated the fashion designer.

She then suggested that she did not believe Giudice was intelligent enough to excel at dancing.

“The only problem is she is not very bright, you know a couple french fries short of a Happy Meal. How is she going to do one, two, one, two, three, four, that’s going to be the problem but I think she’s going to do okay,” asserted DePaola.

Teresa Giudice Discussed Flipping the Table During Her Dance

After her first “Dancing with the Stars” performance, Giudice discussed her routine with Extra TV. She shared that she was not nervous to perform in front of a live studio audience.

“I wasn’t nervous and I did my best and I could probably you know — I have no dance experience, so I know each week if I stay on, if my fans vote for me, I promise I’m going to give it – I did give it a million percent but I’m just going to get better,” stated Giudice.

The mother of four also shared why she decided to honor her iconic table flip moment.

“I did that for my fans. I know they love the whole table flip thing and this time I did it with a smile,” said Giudice.

The RHONJ star shared similar comments about the table flip in a September 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“At first I knew what I was like, I didn’t know if I wanted to do it. [But then,] I’m like, ‘You know what? I know my fans are gonna love it. I did it for them. And this time I did it with a smile on my face,” stated Giudice.

Teresa Giudice Shared How Her Husband Has Felt About Her Competing on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

During a different September 2022 Entertainment Tonight interview, Giudice shared that her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, has been supportive of her competing in “Dancing with the Stars.”

“Luis is really supporting me a million percent, he’s so happy for me and he’s going to be cheering me on. He’s Latino so he knows how to move so I’ve got to make him proud,” shared the Bravo star.

Giudice and Ruelas wed on August 6, 2022. On September 6, 2022, the mother of four took to Instagram to celebrate her one-month wedding anniversary. The post featured numerous pictures taken at her wedding. In the caption of the post, she asserted that her “wedding really was a dream come true.”

“Babe, your love is everything I’ve ever dreamed of. Thank you to everyone for loving us and supporting us, all of your messages mean so much to me. Can’t wait to share more wedding pictures and videos with everyone soon!” read a portion of the caption.

