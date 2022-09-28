Teresa Giudice Reveals Special Thing She Will Wear to RHONJ Reunion

The stars of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” are known for their glitzy reunion looks, but one star’s upcoming look will be fit for a queen – or at least for a bride.

In 2021, RHONJ OG Teresa Giudice surprised fans by wearing a sequined jumpsuit instead of a gown to the reunion. The Glass Cut Jumpsuit by Jovani retails for $850, per Worn on TV.

But for the upcoming season 13 wrap-up show, the Bravo star plans to wear something special that she originally bought for one of the biggest days of her life.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teresa Giudice Plans to Wear a Wedding Accessory She Didn’t Get to Use

In August 2022, Giudice wed Luis Ruelas in a lavish ceremony in New Jersey. Fans saw plenty of photos of her over-the-top wedding look, which included a massively high pile of curls atop her head, anchored with a tiara and a ton of bobby bins, but her plans for a second look for her hair never came to fruition.

On the September 21, 2022 episode of her “Namaste B$tches” podcast, Giudice revealed why she never changed her hairstyle for her wedding reception.

The Bravo star explained that she purchased her headpiece at Bridal Styles Boutique in Brooklyn, New York, but that she also chose a crystal comb for a second hairstyle.

“At first I was just gonna do a comb, like on the side, a crystal designed [comb] you put on the side, and everybody’s doing the Hollywood look with the waves on the side,” she explained. ”So I picked a comb for my second look – you know I wore two dresses- so for my second look, I was supposed to change my hair. But there was no way I was changing my hair with 300 bobby pins in my hair. There’s no way I can change my hair!”

Giudice revealed that her wedding hairstyle took three and a half hours for her stylist to create and that it took 45 minutes to take out all of the bobby pins after her wedding was over.

“So my side piece, my side comb, I never wore,” she explained. “So I think I’m gonna wear it for the [RHONJ] reunion. Whatever dress I wear … I figure I’ll wear it for that.”

Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Hair Cost Nearly $10,000

It’s no wonder Giudice doesn’t want to shell out extra money to buy a new hair accessory for the reunion. According to People, her wedding hairstyle consisted of $7,000 worth of “custom luxury hair extensions,” more than 1,000 bobby pins, and a styling fee of $2,500.

Casazza told Entertainment Tonight that in addition to 1,500 pins, she used three or four pieces of clip-ins, and at least seven bundles of keratin fusions to create the elaborate hairstyle.

“As we know, my girl Teresa is the queen of Jersey, so we needed hair that was fit for a queen,” Stylist Lucia Casazza told “Radio Andy” on August 8, 2022. “You go big or you go home. [Teresa] said, ‘My hair has to be over the top.'”

