Bravo Star on Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Dress: ‘Hers Was Kind of the Knock off of My Dress’

Teresa Giudice, of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” fame, and her husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas wed on August 6, 2022. The Bravo personality opted to wear two gowns at the event. During her ceremony, she sported a custom light pink mermaid-style dress from designer Mark Zunino, as reported by People magazine.

While recording an August 2022 episode of her podcast “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge discussed Giudice’s wedding dress.

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge shared that Zunino also designed the dress she wore during her 2013 wedding, where she married her third husband, Eddie Judge.

“There has been a lot of stories out recently comparing my wedding dress to Teresa Giudice’s wedding dress. And I did find out that it is the exact same designer, Mark Zunino, that did our dresses. I mean even down to the pale pink everything. But one of his people, I’m not going to say who it was – reached out to me and said your dress was definitely – it was custom-made, it was made for me. Hers was kind of the knock off of my dress that you can buy off the rack,” stated Judge.

Arroyave chimed in that Judge and Giudice’s bridesmaids wore similar dresses.

“Also I did notice that you guys also had the same color bridesmaid dresses as well,” said the former “RHOBH” star.

Teresa Giudice’s Makeup Artist Shared Pictures From the Wedding

Giudice’s friend, makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio, was partially responsible for her glamorous wedding look. DiStasio took to Instagram to upload pictures taken while she applied makeup to the “RHONJ” star before the ceremony, per People magazine. According to the post’s caption, the reality television personality wore highlighter, contour, shimmer eyeshadow, false lashes, and nude lip gloss.

“🤍My girl got married!!!!! 🥂My gorgeous friend, sister, muse & #OG @Teresa Giudice married her soulmate! @louiearuelas 🥰What a beautiful day for a beautiful couple!! I am beyond happy for you both! ☺️Your love for eachother is a true fairytale 💫❤️,” captioned DiStasio.

The makeup artist also credited Lucia Casazza with styling Giudice’s elaborate half updo.

Numerous Bravo Stars Were Guests at Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

Several Bravo stars were in attendance at Giudice’s second wedding. For instance, former “RHONY” star Jill Zarin was a guest. The Bravo alum shared several pictures from the event on Instagram. Some photos showed Giudice walking down the aisle and dancing with Ruelas.

“Mazel Tov to Teresa and Louie! I have to say honestly it was one of the most beautiful weddings I have ever been to. The grounds at The Chateau were breath taking but seeing T when she opened the doors of the chapel to walk gracefully down the isle thru the gardens was magical in her soft pink dress that was gathered at the bottom and a very long veil that glided behind her. The food was a 10 including the biggest cowboy steaks! , flowers 10, music 10. We wish you a lifetime of good health and love and the years to enjoy both! Cheers!🥂🥂🥂 PS… I made sure that the photos were posted hours before I posted mine,” read the caption of the post.

