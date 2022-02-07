Vicki Gunvalson Photographed With Male Strippers

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Vicki Gunvalson hosted a “breakup party” to celebrate the end of her engagement to Steve Lodge, according to Page Six.

More than three months after splitting from her beau of five years amid cheating allegations, the 59-year-old Bravo veteran traveled to Las Vegas to party on the rooftop of Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club with a group of pals.

Gunvalson, who wore a plunging black mini dress, even received a lap dance from a male stripper at the Sin City nightclub.

Fans Reacted to Vicki Gunvalson’s Stripper Pics

Gunvalson documented some of her party night on Instagram. Ahead of the stripper dances, she posted to Instagram as she boarded a luxury van provided by the Hustler Club.

“No family vans tonight!!! Let’s whoop it up, Vegas!” she captioned the clip.

She also tagged Neiman Marcus personal shopper, Lucas Palacio, for her creating her look for her “sexy single party.” Later pics that popped up online showed Gunvalson adding a stripper’s fedora to her ensemble as she held his hand while dancing.

Gunvalson received a mixed reaction for her party night with the male strippers. Some accused the RHOC alum of seeking attention and called her “thirsty.”

“She couldn’t go the classy way huh!?” one Instagram commenter wrote.

“Pretty sad and desperate,” added another commenter.

“Come on Vicki you’re a little old for this kind of stuff,” another chimed in. “What is going on? You’re a grandma.”

Others felt that Gunvalson was being a hypocrite as they noted that the stripper party was a “big turnaround” from the Vicki that is seen on TV.

“Super cringe,” a commenter wrote. “She s*** all over so many of the other women for ‘showing too much skin’ or talking about sex too much on ‘her show’ and yet this is fine with her???”

And others issue with the idea of the “breakup party” itself.

“The only issue I have with this is that she is calling it a breakup party. I find that part embarrassing. She says she’s moving forward but she can’t seem to control herself from going on and on about this man,” a fan noted.

But others supported Gunvalson in publicly marking the end of her tumultuous relationship and the subsequent humiliation she suffered when Lodge, 63, revealed that he was engaged to Janis Carlson, 37, just two months after their split.

“Good for her. Why shouldn’t she have fun?” one fan wrote of Gunvalson.

“Whatever she needs to do to get over the heartbreak, I support,” another agreed.

Vicki Gunvalson Isn’t the Only Bravo Star to Have a Breakup Party

Gunvalson’s stripper-infused night out came just a few weeks after another Bravo star celebrated the end of her engagement with an “unengagement party,” according to E! News.

As the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion aired in January 2022, a newly single Raquel Leviss celebrated the end of her engagement to James Kennedy with a party. In a photo shared to Instagram, Leviss sipped on a cocktail while using a penis-shaped straw. “Penis straws ftw,” she captioned the pic, adding the hashtag #unengagementparty.

The SUR waitress was also seen on her Instagram story popping an engagement ring-shaped balloon.

During the 9th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” Kennedy said he didn’t want Leviss to have a bachelorette party that included penis straws or strippers.

